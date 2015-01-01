पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Along With Giving Jobs, Data Of Insurance Customers Is Also Sought, Then Cheated Across The Country.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ठगी:नौकरी देने के साथ ही बीमा ग्राहकों का डेटा भी मंगाता, फिर देश भर में ठगी की जाती

इंदौर27 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • पॉलिसी रिन्यू करने के नाम पर ठगी

बीमा कंपनियों में काम करने वाले युवक-युवतियों को बड़े पैकेज का लालच देकर उन्हें न सिर्फ अपने कॉल सेंटर में नौकरी दी जाती थी, बल्कि वहां के कस्टमर का डेटा भी चुरा कर मंगवाया जाता था। इसी डेटा का उपयोग कर देश भर में ठगी की जाती थी।

इंश्योरेंस पालिसी रिन्यू करने और लैप्स हो चुकी पॉलिसी को एक्टिव करने के नाम पर देश भर में ठगी की वारदातें करने वाले गिरोह के मुखिया ने यह सनसनीखेज खुलासा किया है। इंदौर साइबर सेल ने दिल्ली के ओखला में दबिश देकर फर्जी कॉल सेंटर का खुलासा करते हुए प्रदीप प्रसाद निवासी अली विहार नई दिल्ली, सुमित मलिक निवासी आईटी एक्सटेंशन दिल्ली और आत्मदेव सिंह निवासी दिल्ली को गिरफ्तार किया था।

इनके खिलाफ इंदौर के प्रमोद वाकणकर ने शिकायत की थी। आरोपियों ने उनकी लैप्स हुई इंश्योरेंस पॉलिसी को एक्टिव करने के नाम पर 23 लाख 63 हजार रुपए ठग लिए थे। इस ठगी में मुख्य भूमिका आरोपी प्रदीप प्रसाद की थी। उसने बताया कि नामी इंश्योरेंस कंपनियों में ट्रेनिंग लेने के बाद कम वेतन पर काम करने वालों को वह अपने यहां अच्छे पैकेज पर जॉब ऑफर करता था।

उनसे उनकी कंपनी के कस्टमर के डेटा चुरा कर मंगवाने के बाद उन्हीं पॉलिसी नंबर व नाम-पतों के आधार पर अपने कॉल सेंटर से ठगी करवाता था। आरोपी सुमित मलिक और प्रदीप ने हैदराबाद में ठगी की कई वारदातें की हैं। सुमित काफी समय तिहाड़ जेल में भी रहा। प्रदीप के खाते में ठगी की वारदातों के दो करोड़ रुपए जमा थे। साइबर पुलिस ने उसके खाते को फ्रीज कर जब्ती में लिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें