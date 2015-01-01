पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाई कोर्ट:202 साल पुराने कॉलेज मंे व्यवस्थाएं बनाने के लिए पूर्व छात्र ने लगाई हाईकोर्ट मे याचिका

मध्यप्रदेश हाईकोर्ट
  • संस्कृत महाविद्यालय की क्षमता को देखते हुए प्रवेश देने के लिए गाइड लाइन बनाने की उठाई मांग

202 साल पुराने शासकीय संस्कृत महाविद्यालय में व्यवस्था नहीं होने के बाद भी छात्रों को लगातार दिए जा रहे प्रवेश और उससे हो रही अव्यवस्थाओं का मामला अब हाई कोर्ट पहुंच गया है। कॉलेज के ही एक पूर्व छात्र ने हाईकोर्ट में जनहित याचिका दायर करते हुए कोर्ट से मांग की है कि वो यहां की व्यवस्थाओं को देखते हुए ही नए प्रवेश के लिए एक गाइड लाइन तय करे। इस याचिका पर गुरुवार को सुनवाई के साथ ही हाईकोर्ट ने सरकार को नोटिस जारी करते हुए जवाब मांगा है।हाई कोर्ट में यह जनहित याचिका कॉलेज के ही पूर्व छात्र विनीत तिवारी ने वरिष्ठ अभिभाषक विनय सराफ और रिजवान खान के माध्यम से दायर की है। इस याचिका में आरोप लगाया गया है कि कॉलेज में प्रवेश के लिए गाइडलाइन तय नहीं है। जिससे कॉलेज में तय संख्या से ज्यादा छात्रों को प्रवेश दे दिए जा रहे हैं। जबकि कॉलेज में महज नौ कमरे और 13 शिक्षक ही हैं। ये 13 शिक्षक कॉलेज में लगने वाली एक दर्जन से ज्यादा कक्षाओं में छात्रों को पढ़ाते हैं। जिससे सही तरह से पढ़ाई नहीं हो पाती है। कॉलेज में बीए और एमए की 60-60 सीटें हैं। लेकिन 2018-19 में बीए में 264 और एमए में 84 तथा 2019-20 में बीए में 309 और एमए में 102 छात्रों को प्रवेश दिया गया। कॉलेज के पास न तो इतने छात्रों के लिए पर्याप्त स्थान है न क्लासेस संचालित करने के लिए कमरे। याचिका में मांग की गई है कि कॉलेज में केवल संस्कृत की ही शिक्षा दी जाए और यहां पर मौजूद सुविधाओं और शिक्षकों की संख्या को देखते हुए ही कॉलेज में नए एडमिशन दिए जाएं। शासकीय संस्कृत महाविद्यालय की स्थापना 1819 में हुई थी। उस समय इसका उद्देश्य आने वाली पीढ़ी को संस्कृत की शिक्षा देना और अपनी संस्कृति से अवगत कराना था। याचिकाकर्ता के वकील विनय सराफ ने बताया कि कोर्ट ने इस मामले में सरकार की ओर से जवाब देने के लिए समय मांगा गया था, जिस पर कोर्ट ने शासन को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब पेश करने के लिए कहा है। अब इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई दिसंबर माह में होगी।

