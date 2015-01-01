पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पायलट की सतर्कता से टला हादसा:अज्ञात चालक ने पटरी पर कुदा दिया पिकअप वाहन, ट्रेन के चालक ने लगाए ब्रेक, फिर भी भिड़ी और 166 मी. घिसटती चली गई

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ट्रेन हादसे में पिकअप वाहन बुरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया।

इंदौर के लक्ष्मीबाई रेलवे स्टेशन पर शुक्रवार रात लोको पायलट की सतर्कता से एक बड़ा हादसा होते-होते टल गया। यहां अज्ञात चालक ने पिकअप वाहन को पटरी पर कुदा दिया। चालक ने वाहन को पटरी पर देखकर ट्रेन की स्पीड को कम किया। हालांकि वाहन ट्रेन की चपेट में आने से 166 मीटर तक रगड़ता चला गया। हादसे में किसी प्रकार के जनहानि की बात सामने नहीं आई है। हां इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस जरूर अपने निर्धारित समय 21.20 से 1.35 मिनट देरी से 22.55 बजे घटना स्थल से रवाना हुई।

ट्रेन करीब डेढ़ घंटे देरी से रवाना हुई।
ट्रेन करीब डेढ़ घंटे देरी से रवाना हुई।

यह है मामला
शुक्रवार रात करीब 21.20 बजे गाडी सं. 09324 भोपाल से डॉ. अम्बेडकर नगर इंटरसिटी एक्स के लोको पायलट को लक्ष्मीबाई नगर स्टेशन के प्लेटफार्म नंबर - 1 से करीब 100 मीटर की दूरी पर सफेद रंग का पिकअप वाहन रेलवे पटरी पर दिखा। यह देख पायलट ने ट्रेन की स्पीड कम करने के लिए ब्रेक लगाए। हालांकि ट्रेन की गति तेज होने से समय पर ट्रेन पूरी तरह से रुक नहीं पाई और पिकअप वाहन एमपी 09 जीजी 3812 चपेट में आ गया।

लोगों ने रेलकर्मियों को बताया कि पिकअप लोडिंग वाहन के ड्राइवर ने जान-बूझकर प्लेटफार्म नंबर - 1 पर उक्त वाहन को तेजगति से दौड़ाया था। जिस कारण ट्रेन पिकअप वाहन को करीब 166 मीटर रगड़ती हुई ले गई। मौके पर पहुंचे अधिकारियों ने मामले की रिर्पोट तैयार की और लाेगाें के बयान के आधार पर रेल सीमा में अवैध प्रवेश कर जान-बूझकर यात्रियों की सुरक्षा में संकट उत्पन्न करने और रेल यातायात को बाधित करने का आरोपी मानते हुए अज्ञात वाहन चालक के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज किया।

