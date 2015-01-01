पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चोरों का आतंक:कैमरों के एंगल घुमा एक्साइज अफसर के घर घुसे, 5 लाख के गहने ले गए

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बीआरटीएस पर सत्यसाईं चौराहे के पास बसंत विहार कॉलोनी में वारदात
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरे की डीवीआर भी उखाड़ ले गए, गार्ड होने के बाद भी नहीं लगा सुराग

बीआरटीएस से लगी पॉश कॉलोनी बसंत विहार में बदमाश मंदसौर में पदस्थ एक्साइज ऑफिसर के सूने घर पर धावा बोलकर 5 लाख के गहने व नकदी चुरा ले गए। बदमाशों ने वारदात से पहले आस-पड़ोस में लगे कैमरों के एंगलों को घूमा दिया, फिर मेन गेट का लॉक तोड़कर बंगले में प्रवेश किया था।

बदमाश सीसीटीवी कैमरे की डीवीआर तक ले गए जिससे वारदात कब हुई, इसका पता नहीं लगा। गार्ड होने के बाद चोरों का सुराग नहीं लगा। लसूड़िया पुलिस के मुताबिक चोरी एक्साइज ऑफिसर सीपी सावले के तीन मंजिला बंगले में हुई। पत्नी अनीता सावले ने बताया दो-तीन दिन पहले ही पूरा परिवार मंदसौर में भतीजी के यहां शादी में गया था।

बंगले पर ताला लगाकर पालतू श्वान कुछ दूर स्थित होस्टल में छोड़ गए थे। इसी का फायदा उठाकर बदमाश मुख्य दरवाजे का ताला तोड़कर बंगले में घुसे। पहले नीचे बेडरूम की तीन अलमारियां तोड़ी। उसमें रखे सोने के कंगन, टॉप्स, दो सोने की चेन, मंगलसूत्र, अंगूठी सहित पांच लाख का माल ले गए।

माल काफी गया, परिजन ने सिर्फ पांच लाख का माल जाना बताया
जिस ढंग से वारदात हुई, उससे स्पष्ट है चोर घर से परिचित रहा होगा। पूरे मकान की रेकी की। फिर अलमारी व लाॅकर को तोड़ा। सूत्रों की मानें तो काफी सारा सोना व नकदी गई है लेकिन एक्साइज ऑफिसर के परिवार वालों ने सिर्फ पांच लाख का माल जाने की बात पुलिस को बताई।

चोरों ने किचन के पास लगे डीवीआर सिस्टम को भी उखाड़ दिया ताकि घर के बाहर लगे कैमरों में उनकी रिकॉर्डिंग का कोई सुराग न बचे। इससे पुलिस को घर के ही किसी नौकर या आने-जाने वाले परिचित पर शक है। पुलिस जांच कर रही है।

