अंशु हत्याकांड:आरोपी पति हर्ष एक दिन की पुलिस रिमांड पर, गायब मोबाइल के बारे में कहा - कमरे में ही गिरा; मोबाइल में ही छिपा है हत्या का राज

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
अंशु (बाएं) और आरोपी हर्ष जुलाई में कॉन्टैक्ट में आए थे। एक महीने बाद ही दोनों ने घर से भागकर आर्य समाज मंदिर में शादी की थी।- फाइल फोटो।
  • आरोपी से किसी ने वॉट्सऐप कॉल पर कहा था कि पत्नी पूर्व मंगेतर के कॉन्टैक्ट में है
  • हत्या कर पति एक घंटे लाश के पास बैठा रहा, फिर थाने पहुंचकर सरेंडर किया था

जावरा कंपाउंड में 22 वर्षीय पत्नी की कुत्ते की जंजीर से गला घोंटकर हत्या करने वाले आरोपी हर्ष (23) पिता राजीव शर्मा को पुलिस ने कोर्ट में पेश किया। कोर्ट ने उसका एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड दिया है। पुलिस आरोपी से उसके मोबाइल की जानकारी जुटा रही है, जो हत्या के बाद से गायब है। उसके इसी मोबाइल पर किसी परिचित ने वाट्सएप काॅल कर उसकी पत्नी अंशु शर्मा को लेकर कुछ बातें कहीं थी। इसी के बाद दोनों के बीच जमकर विवाद हुआ था। तैश में आकर हर्ष ने पत्नी की हत्या कर दी। हत्या के बाद पिता को काल कर खुद थाने सरेंडर करने चला गया था।

संयोगितागंज टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि आरोपी हर्ष का एक दिन का पुलिस रिमांड मिला है। हत्या के बाद से इसका मोबाइल पुलिस को नहीं मिला है। हालांकि इसकी पत्नी का मोबाइल घटनास्थल से जब्त किया जा चुका है। पुलिस ने हर्ष से उसके मोबाइल के बारे में पूछा तो उसने कमरे में ही गिरने की बात कही थी। लेकिन घटनास्थल पर मोबाइल नहीं मिला। मोबाइल मिलने के बाद स्पष्ट हो सकेगा, उसने किस-किस को वाट्सएप काल किया था।

सचिन से ही करवा दी थी सगाई

इधर, पुलिस को ये भी पता चला है कि अंशु की एक छोटी बहन है, जो उसके कथित मंगेतर सचिन को राखी बांधती थी। सचिन ने कई बार अंशु के परिवार में मां को रुपए उधार दिए थे और उसका घर में आना-जाना लगा रहता था। इस पर मां ने अंशु से उसकी शादी करने की बात कर ली थी। सचिन भी इसके लिए राजी था, लेकिन अंशू ने उसे छोड़कर हर्ष से प्रेम विवाह कर लिया।

इसी के बाद से हर्ष को कई लगातार वाट्सएप काॅल या अन्य कई तरह से जानकारियां देकर पत्नी के बारे में अलग-अलग शंकाएं पैदा करवा रहा था। इधर, अंशु की मां ने बताया कि हर्ष किसी की भी बात पर यकीन कर नशा करके बेटी को परेशान करता था। इसमें उसकी मां जो साथ में ही फ्लैट में रहती थी, उसकी भी भूमिका रही है। लेकिन पुलिस ने अभी हर्ष को ही मामले में आरोपी बनाया है।

