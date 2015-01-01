पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

काला का 'काला-पीला' सब ध्वस्त:हिस्ट्रीशीटर काला के मकान पर चलाया बुलडोजर, घर टूटता देख वृद्धा के छलके आंसू, बोली- मेरा घर तोड़ रोड पर ला दिया

इंदौर14 मिनट पहले
काला के मकान पर जेसीबी चली, मकान गिरता देख रो पड़ी बुजुर्ग महिला।

रावजी बाजार क्षेत्र के गुंडे रवि काला के अवैध निर्माण को जमींदोज कर दिया। करीब एक घंटे चली कार्रवाई में टीम ने साउथ हरसिद्धि क्षेत्र में बने काला के मकान को ध्वस्त कर दिया। इसमें परिवार के कुछ लोग निवास भी कर रहे थे। कार्रवाई का विरोध कर रही परिवार की महिलाओं ने कहा कि यह अवैध नहीं पट्‌टे का मकान था। यह कोई काला का मकान नहीं था। मुझ बुजुर्ग का मकान तोड़कर मुझे सड़क पर ला दिया।

करीब एक घंटे की कार्रवाई में मकान को जमींदोज कर दिया गया।
निगम की रिमूवल अधिकारी लता अग्रवाल, तहसीलदार सुदीप मीणा सुबह करीब 40 लोगों की टीम के साथ जेसीबी मशीन लेकर कार्रवाई के लिए पहुंचे। तहसीलदार सुदीप मीणा ने बताया कि रावजी बाजार के हिस्ट्रीशीटर रवि काला के अवैध निर्माण पर कार्रवाई की गई है। अवैध होने के साथ ही मकान जर्जर भी था जो गिरने पर लोगों को नुकसान भी पहुंचा सकता था। वहीं, कार्रवाई करने पहुंची टीम को यहां परिवार की महिलाओं द्वारा किए गए विरोध का सामना भी करना पड़ा। घर तोड़ रही टीम को परिवार की एक महिला ने कहा कि आप इसे अवैध कह रहे हो, जबकि यह वैध है इसके दस्तावेज हमारे पास हैं। हमारी बददुआ लोगे तो कभी खुश नहीं रहोगे।

अपने मकान को टूटता देख परिवार की बुजुर्ग की आंखें डबडबा गईं। वृद्धा ने कहा कि इस मोहल्ले में रहते मुझे 50 साल हो गए। मैं यहीं पर जवान से बुजुर्ग हो गई। यह पट्टे का मकान है, जिसे मैंने खरीदा था। यह कोई काला का मकान नहीं था। उसका मकान तो पहले ही तोड़ दिया। आखिर मेरे मकान को क्यों ढहा दिया। मुझे एक ही दिन में सड़क पर ला दिया। मेरे पास पूरे कागज हैं मैं कोर्ट जाऊंगी।

