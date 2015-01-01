पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर स्टिंग:एमवाय की सुरक्षा में एप्रिन होल; नर्स बैठी रहीं, झांका तक नहीं, कौन है बच्चों के पास

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
नर्स बैठी रहीं, झांका तक नहीं, कौन है बच्चों के पास
  • यूनिफॉर्म में फिर उसी वार्ड में बेरोकटोक पहुंचा रिपोर्टर
  • सुरक्षाकर्मी रास्ता देते रहे, न जांच की न कोई सवाल पूछा

(नीता सिसौदिया/अभिषेक दुबे). एमवाय में रविवार को बच्चा चोरी होने के बाद वार्ड में स्टाफ जरूर बढ़ा दिया गया है, लेकिन सुरक्षा व्यवस्था अभी भी भगवान भरोसे है। हालत यह है कि एप्रिन पहनकर अस्पताल के किसी भी हिस्से में घुस जाएं, कोई रोकने-टोकने वाला नहीं है। न कोई आई कार्ड मांगता है और न ही सामान की जांच करता है।

बच्चा चोरी के दो दिन बाद भास्कर रिपोर्टर एिप्रन पहनकर उसी वार्ड में पहुंचा, दो बच्चों को देखा, लेकिन किसी ने पूछने या रोकने की जहमत नहीं उठाई। भास्कर रिपोर्टर ने डॉक्टर का एप्रिन पहने मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजे एमवाय अस्पताल के पीछे के दरवाजे से प्रवेश किया। यहां पर एक सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात था, लेकिन उसने बिना रोकटोक जाने दिया।

पहली मंजिल पर स्थित गायनिक वार्ड में जाने से पहले सीढ़ियों पर चेकिंग के लिए एक सुरक्षाकर्मी तैनात था। वह आम लोगों से तो पूछताछ कर रहा था, लेकिन एप्रिन देखते ही दूर खिसक कर रास्ता दे दिया। इसी वार्ड क्रमांक 3 में बच्चा चोरी हुआ था, वहां रिपोर्टर ने पूरा वार्ड घूम लिया, लेकिन कोई पूछने वाला नहीं था। कुछ देर रुककर 2 बच्चों को देखा भी, लेकिन वार्ड में मौजूद चार नर्सों में से किसी ने भी यह नहीं पूछा कि कौन हो और यहां क्यों घूम रहे हो? वार्ड में कहीं से भी ऐसा लगा नहीं कि रविवार को यहां से किसी ने एक दिन का बच्चा चुराया है।

सफाईकर्मी बोलीं- माहौल गर्म है कोई नहीं मिलेगा

3 नंबर वार्ड के बाहर बैठी तीन महिला सफाईकर्मियों ने जरूर रोका, पूछा कि आपको कहां जाना है। रिपोर्टर ने उन्हें बताया नई ज्वाइनिंग हुई है नर्स से मिलने आया हूं तो बोलीं, बच्चा चोरी के बाद माहौल गर्म है। वार्ड में जिस मैडम की ड्यूटी होगी, वह शायद नीचे मिले।

पीड़ित परिवार का आरोप नर्स ने कहा, भाग जाओ यहां से

उधर, पीड़ित परिवार ने दोपहर में जिला प्रशासन को शिकायत है कि सोमवार को एक नर्स ने उनसे बदतमीजी की और कहा कि भाग जाओ यहां से। बच्चे की मां रानी पति लोकेश भियाने ने कहा कि जब हमने बच्चा चोरी होने की बात कही तो नर्स ने जवाब दिया इससे हमारा कोई लेना-देना नहीं है।

तुम्हारी छुट्‌टी हो चुकी है। इसके बाद परिजन मंगलवार को डीआईजी ऑफिस पहुंचे और लापरवाही बरतने वाले एमवायएच प्रशासन के लोगों को आरोपी बनाने की मांग की। बच्चे की बुआ जागृति तलवानिया ने बताया कि उनके माता-पिता की किसी से दुश्मनी नहीं है। डीआईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र ने कहा कि प्राथमिकता बच्चे को सकुशल लाने की है।

100 कैमरों के फुटेज जांचे, अंदेशा मालवा मिल क्षेत्र की हो सकती है युवती

उधर, पुलिस ने 100 स्थानों के सीसीटीवी फुटेज देखे हैं। भंवरकुआं और ढक्कन वाला कुआं के कुछ स्थानों पर बच्चा चुराने वाली युवती मेस्ट्रो स्कूटर पर दिखाई दी है, लेकिन उसके साथ बच्चा नहीं है।

पुलिस को शंका है कि चोरी में उसके साथ कोई और भी शामिल होगा, जिसे बच्चा सौंपने के बाद ही वह वहां से निकली। संयोगितागंज टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि एमवाय परिसर में प्रवेश और बाहर निकलने के सभी गेट पर लगे सीसीटीवी फुटेज निकाले हैं।

युवती सफेद रंग की मेस्ट्रो पर आई थी। पुलिस गाड़ी नंबर के आधार पर पते तक पहुंचने की कोशिश में है। गाड़ी के नंबर के आधार पर 100 गाड़ियां अलग-अलग सीरीज की चेक की है। चार गाड़ियों की तलाश की जा रही है। बताते हैं लड़की मालवा मिल क्षेत्र की है, लेकिन अभी पूरी तरह से पहचान नहीं हुई है

अंतत: जांच समिति बनाई, सिक्योरिटी इंचार्ज और ड्यूटी नर्स को नोटिस

अस्पताल प्रशासन ने अंतत: मंगलवार को एनेस्थीसिया विभागाध्यक्ष डॉ. केके अरोरा की अध्यक्षता में तीन सदस्यीय समिति गठित की। सिक्योरिटी इंचार्ज अतुल मराठे व नर्स अंजलि जोसेफ को नोटिस दे, दो दिन में जवाब मांगा है। अधीक्षक डॉ. पी.एस. ठाकुर का कहना है कि अभी पूरा फोकस बच्चे को मां की गोद तक पहुंचाना है। इसके बाद व्यवस्था दुरुस्त करेंगे।

