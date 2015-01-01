पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में कैलाश का बड़ा बयान:'हिंदुओं के त्योहार आते ही कुछ लोगों को परेशानी होने लगती है; कभी सूखी होली, तो कभी बिन पटाखे दिवाली'

इंदौर9 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंदौर में दृष्टिहीन बच्चों के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंचे विजयवर्गीय ने कहा- बच्चों का त्योहार है, धूमधाम से मनाना चाहिए

इंदौर में भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय का बड़ा बयान आया है। वह परदेशीपुरा में दृष्टिहीन बच्चों के साथ दिवाली मनाने पहुंचे थे। यहां कई राज्यों में पटाखा बैन करने के सवाल पर उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदुओं के त्योहार आते ही पता नहीं कुछ लोगों को क्यों परेशानी होती है? कभी होली सूखे रंग से खेलने को कहते हैं, कभी दिवाली बिना पटाखे के मनाने को कहते हैं। दिवाली बच्चों का त्योहार है, इसे धूमधाम से मनाना चाहिए।

बता दें कि पटाखा चलाने के समय को लेकर सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कलेक्टरों के पाबंदी वाले आदेश को लेकर कहा था कि उन्हें दिवाली मेले और पटाखा फोड़ने को लेकर अलग से आदेश जारी करने की जरूरत नहीं है। इसके पहले भोपाल कलेक्टर ने दो घंटे पटाखा चलाने का आदेश जारी किया था, जिस पर गृहमंत्री ने भी आपत्ति जताई थी। उन्होंने कहा था कि पटाखा जलाने के लिए कोई समय नहीं है, दिवाली हमारा त्योहार है और खूब धूमधाम से मनाएं।

बंगाल में लोकतंत्र खत्म है, वहां राष्ट्रपति शासन लगना चाहिए

पश्चिम बंगाल में चुनाव की चुनौतियों को लेकर कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने कहा कि वहां निश्चित ही चुनौतियां हैं, क्योंकि वह लोकतंत्र नहीं है। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उम्मीद करते हैं कि चुनाव आयोग भयमुक्त चुनाव कराने में वहां पर कामयाब होगा। अन्यथा वहां राष्ट्रपति शासन लगना चाहिए।

बिहार में नीतीश कुमार का समर्थन

बिहार में एनडीए सरकार को लेकर कैलाश विजयवर्गीय ने संजय रावत और तेजस्वी के बयानों पर पलटवार करते कहा कि नीतीश कुमार एनडीए के नेतृत्व में पिछले 15 सालों से सफलतापूर्वक सरकार चला रहे हैं और आगे भी चलाते रहेंगे।

