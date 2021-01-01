पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाइक टैक्सी पर प्रतिबंध की मांग:ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों ने बाइक टैक्सी पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की, परिवहन विभाग जल्द शुरू करेगा चेकिंग अभियान

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
19 बाइक टैक्सी जब्त, जारी रहेगी कार्रवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
19 बाइक टैक्सी जब्त, जारी रहेगी कार्रवाई
  • प्राइवेट वाहनों का उपयोग बाइक टैक्सी में नहीं हो सकेगा, अभी शहर में इनका उपयोग हो रहा बाइक टैक्सी में

बाइक टैक्सी को लेकर परिवहन विभाग जल्द फिर से अभियान शुरू करेगा। नियम विरुद्ध चलने वाले इन वाहनों पर कार्रवाई कर जब्त किया जाएगा। परिवहन अधिकारियों ने कहा- पूरे शहर में चेकिंग की जाएगी। उधर, ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों ने भी बाइक टैक्सी पर पूर्ण रूप से प्रतिबंध लगाने की मांग की। साथ ही 26 जनवरी को ऑटो रिक्शा चालक एसोसिएशन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल प्रभारी मंत्री से भी मिलेगा।

एआरटीओ अर्चना मिश्रा ने कहा- शनिवार को परिवहन विभाग ने 19 बाइक टैक्सी जब्त की थीं। इनकी बुकिंग कर परिवहन विभाग बुलवाया गया और कार्रवाई की गई। उन्होंने कहा- लगातार शिकायतें मिल रही हैं कि प्राइवेट वाहनों का उपयोग बाइक टैक्सी में किया जा रहा है। नियम विरुद्ध इनका संचालन किया जा रहा है। ऑटो रिक्शा एसोसिएशन ने भी इस संबंध में शिकायत की थी। जल्द ही हम चेकिंग अभियान शुरू करेंगे।

आरटीओ अधिकारियों से हैं नाराज, परिवहन मंत्री को करेंगे शिकायत
ऑटो रिक्शा चालक महासंघ से जुड़े राजेश बिड़कर, पंकज मालवीय और विष्णु यादव ने कहा- ऑनलाइन कंपनियां मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट का उल्लंघन कर रही हैं। नियम विरुद्ध संचालन कर रहे हैं, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही है। अब इस संदर्भ में प्रभारी मंत्री से मिलेंगे और ज्ञापन देंगे। आरटीओ अधिकारियों के रवैये को लेकर भी ऑटो रिक्शा चालकों ने नाराजगी जताई।

परिवहन विभाग ने शनिवार को बाइक टैक्सी के खिलाफ अभियान चलाकर कार्रवाई की। विभाग के कर्मचारी, एजेंटों ने एप से बुकिंग की। अलग-अलग मोबाइल से बुकिंग कर बाइक टैक्सी को परिवहन विभाग के दफ्तर बुलवाया और जब्त की। टीम ने 19 बाइक टैक्सी जब्त की। यह कार्रवाई जारी रहेगी।

