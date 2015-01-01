पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एनआईएमए:आयुर्वेद पांच हजार साल पहले सर्जरी कर चुका, एमबीबीएस, एमएस जैसे कोर्स भी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
नेशनल इंटीग्रेटेड एंड मेडिकल एसोसिएशन (एनआईएमए) के स्टेट प्रेसीडेंट डॉ. महेश गुप्ता का कहना है हमारे डॉक्टर पहले से अपेंडिक्स सहित अन्य सर्जरी कर रहे हैं। हमें 300 तरह की सर्जरी करने का अधिकार था। कानूनी मामलों में परेशानी आती थी, जिसके लिए अब सरकार नोटिफिकेशन लेकर आई है।

किडनी ट्रांसप्लांट तक कर रहे हैं। आईएमए ने आपत्ति ली, इसलिए इसे स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है। पांच हजार वर्ष पूर्व सुश्रुत द्वारा सर्जरी की गई थी। अब उन्हीं सारे औजारों का मॉडर्नाइजेशन किया गया है। सभी तरह की सर्जरी के गुरु आयुर्वेद से निकले थे। एलोपैथी डॉक्टर तो सौ साल से सर्जरी कर रहे हैं।

आज यह विरोध कर रहे हैं कि सर्जरी की अनुमति क्यों दी जा रही है, जबकि हमारे बीएएमएस की तरह आयुर्वेद में भी एमएस की पढ़ाई भी करवाई जाती है। ईएनटी, आंखों, हड्डी सहित कई विधाओं में शल्य चिकित्सा सिखाई जाती है। महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक सहित कई राज्यों में आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक जनरल सर्जरी कर रहे हैं।

सिर्फ मप्र ही इस मामले में थोड़ा पिछड़ा है। एमबीबीएस और एमएस या एमडी की तरह हमारे भी पाठ्यक्रम हैं। हमारे पांच साल के पाठ्यक्रम में एनोटॉमी, फिजियोलॉजी, पैथोलॉजी सभी विषय पढ़ाए जाते हैं। उसके बाद विशेषज्ञता वाली ब्रांच में पढ़ाई करवाई जाती है।

हमारे कई लोगों ने बीएएमएस करने के बाद एलोपैथी में भी पढ़ाई की है और कई एमबीबीएस डॉक्टरों ने आयुर्वेद में एमडी किया है। उनकी यह आपत्ति सही है, लेकिन एक ही आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक सभी ऑपरेशन नहीं करेगा। उसके लिए अलग-अलग ब्रांच होगी। उसी अनुसार ब्रिज कोर्स में प्रशिक्षण मिलेगा।

