चेतावनी:आयुर्वेदिक डॉक्टरों को 200 तरह की सर्जरी की मंजूरी सेहत से खिलवाड़ होगा : आईएमए

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
आईएमए का कहना है केंद्र सरकार का यह प्रयास है कि देश में मॉडर्न मेडिसिन को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया जाए। राष्ट्रीय शिक्षा नीति 2020 में नीति आयोग की 4 मेडिकल संबंधित समितियों ने चिकित्सा शिक्षा संबंधी सभी पैथी को मिलाकर एजुकेशन प्रैक्टिस, पब्लिक हेल्थ एंड रिसर्च के नाम से यह घालमेल करने की कोशिश की जा रही है।

अभी देश महामारी से जूझ रहा है, इसलिए आईएमए काम बंद नहीं कर रहा है। इसका मतलब यह नहीं कि हम देशव्यापी बंद नहीं कर सकते। सरकार ने यह फरमान वापस नहीं लिया तो सख्त कदम उठाया जाएगा।

मिक्सोपैथी से नुकसान ही होगा
डॉ. संजय लोंढे, डॉ. सुरेश वर्मा, डॉ. नरेंद्र पाटीदार, डॉ. सीपी कोठारी सहित अन्य डॉक्टरों ने कहा कि एलोपैथी,आयुर्वेद, यूनानी, होम्योपैथी की अपनी अलग पहचान है। इन्हें मिक्स करना मरीजों से खिलवाड़ होगा।

