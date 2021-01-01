पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भय्यू महाराज सुसाइड मामला:आयुषी बोली- भय्यू महाराज ने मुझे प्रपोज किया था, कहा था- मेरी आस्तीन में बहुत सांप हैं, जल्द शादी करनी होगी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
आयुषी और भैय्यू महाराज। (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
आयुषी और भैय्यू महाराज। (फाइल फोटो)

भय्यू महाराज की मौत के मामले में शुक्रवार को उनकी दूसरी पत्नी डाॅ. आयुषी ने कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज करवाए। पारिवारिक, शारीरिक परेशानी के चलते वह बयान देने नहीं आ रही थीं। आयुषी ने पुलिस की ओर से दिए बयान में कहा- शरद, पलक और विनायक आए दिन महाराज पर दबाव बनाते थे। उन्हें धोखे में रख दवा भी दिया करते थे। मौत से पहले इन लोगों ने महाराज से सुसाइड नोट लिखवा लिया था। पलक भी महाराज को धमकी देती कि मेरी जरूरत और मांग पूरी नहीं की तो वीडियो बनाकर वायरल कर दूंगी। दाती महाराज जैसा बदनाम कर दूंगी। महाराज से डेढ़ से 2 लाख रुपए महीना तक ऐंठ लेते थे।

पुलिस की ओर से विमल मिश्रा, पलक की ओर से सीनियर एडवोकेट अविनाश सिरपुरकर, शरद की ओर से धर्मेंद्र गुर्जर ने पैरवी की। प्रतिपरीक्षण में आयुषी से पूछा गया कि महाराज के सात मोबाइल नंबर थे। आपको इसकी जानकारी थी? आयुषी ने कहा मुझे केवल एक मोबाइल की जानकारी थी। बाकी के बारे में मुझे कुछ नहीं पता। उन नंबर्स से किससे क्या बात करते थे, मुझे नहीं मालूम। मौत के बाद मैंने ही पुलिस को मोबाइल की जानकारी दी थी। महाराज अकसर मुझसे कहते थे कि सीने में भारीपन महसूस हो रहा है। पूरे मामले में दैनिक भास्कर आपको बता रहा है आखिर सुबह से शाम तक हुए बयान की बातें...।

एडीपीओ गजराज सोलंकी ने बताया कि भय्यू महाराज सुसाइड मामले में लंबे समय से महाराज की दूसरी पत्नी आयुषी के बयान होना बाकी थे, जिसके बाद शुक्रवार दोपहर 11:30 बजे आयुषी बयान देने जिला कोर्ट नंबर 48 में पहुंचीं। आयुषी ने बयान में कहा कि महाराज से उनकी पहचान 5 नवंबर 2016 को मनीष खंडेलवाल नामक युवक के जरिए हुई थी। जिसके बाद 6 नवंबर 2016 से आयुषी ने महाराज के यहां मीडिया एवं मार्केटिंग का काम शुरू किया था। जिसमें उसके साथ 13 लोग शामिल थे।

20 नवंबर 2016 को महाराज ने आयुषी को शादी के लिए प्रपोज किया था, लेकिन आयुषी ने साफ मना कर दिया था। बाद में आयुषी ने अपने मां-बाप और बड़ी बहन से बात करने के बाद महाराज को शादी के लिए हां किया था। 25 जनवरी 2017 को महाराज की शादी आयुषी से कोर्ट में हुई। उन्होंने आयुषी और मां-बाप से यह कहा था कि मेरी आस्तीन में बहुत सांप हैं, इसलिए हमें जल्द शादी करना होगा।

30 अप्रैल 2017 को सार्वजनिक रूप से भय्यू महाराज ने शादी करने का निर्णय लिया था, लेकिन शादी के दिन सुबह ही पलक घर आई और जिसके बाद गुरुजी पलक को देखकर कमरे में चले गए थे। उस वक्त घर में महाराज की बड़ी बहन मधुमति ने उन्हें देखा था। पलक मधुमति के पास जा कर यह कहती है कि यदि महाराज ने मुझसे शादी नहीं की तो इसके परिणाम खराब होंगे।

आयुषी ने कोर्ट को यह भी बताया कि उसके साथ-साथ विनायक और शरद भी थे, जिन्होंने बड़ी ननद के सामने यह बोला था कि हम तुम्हें बर्बाद कर देंगे। इसके बाद शरद हमसे झूठ बोलकर पलक के घर एक माह तक रुका था। बाद में गुरुजी कुछ दिन के लिए गुजरात चले गए थे।16 जून को पलक ने गुरु जी से कहा कि मैं जल्दी तुम्हें जेल की हवा खिलाऊंगी। मुझे जेल की हवा खिलवाना आता है। आयुषी ने यह भी बताया कि पलक गुरु जी को हरदा बुलाया करती थी, जहां पर वह गुरुजी पर कुछ जादू टोना और पूजा करवाती थी। विनायक कई बार ड्राइवर पाटिल के साथ बिना बताए गुरु जी को हरदा भी ले जाता था।

एक दिन विनायक गुरुजी को बिना रेपर की दवा दे रहा था, तब मैंने उनसे पूछा था कि यह कौन सी दवा है। तब विनायक ने मुझे सीधे बाहर जाने को कहा था। ऐसा कई बार इंजेक्शन लगाते समय भी हुआ था, लेकिन मुझे विनायक हमेशा बाहर भेज देता था।आत्महत्या के एक दिन पहले विनायक घर पर आया और महाराज को बाथरूम में ले गया और कुछ बोल कर घर से चला गया। मैंने पूछा तो गुरु जी ने मुझे कहा कि पलक ने कहा है कि शादी नहीं की तो मैं तुम्हारा हाल दाती महाराज जैसा कर दूंगी। विनायक ने आत्महत्या के एक दिन पहले यह बात गुरुजी को कही थी कि 16 तारीख याद है ना, उस दिन देर रात तक गुरुजी नहीं सोए और मैंने उनसे कहा कि हम पुलिस के पास चलते हैं। तब गुरुजी ने साफ मना कर दिया कि मैं पुलिस के पास नहीं जा सकता हूं, ना ही मैं मीडिया को कुछ बता सकता हूं। महाराज ने उस दिन रात को कहा था कि यह लड़की मुझे जेल भिजवाएगी। आयुषी ने बयानों में यह भी कहा कि पलक शादी के लिए महाराज पर लगातार दबाव बना रही थी।

आयुषी ने यह भी बताया कि पलक प्रतिमाह डेढ़ लाख रुपए घर का राशन और भाई की पढ़ाई का पूरा खर्च महाराज से ले रही थी। पलक के पिता आश्रम पर कब्जा करना चाहते थे और कई बार महाराज को आश्रम पर कब्जा करने की धमकी भी देते रहते थे। गुरु पूर्णिमा पर फर्जी दान पर्ची छपवाकर उन्होंने कई लोगों से रुपए लिए, जिसकी जानकारी महाराज को पता पड़ गई थी। उस समय गुरुजी ने पलक से कहा था कि पापा से कहो आश्रम छोड़ दें। पलक ने कहा था कि मुझे जो प्रतिमाह आप रुपए देते हो उसकी रकम ढाई लाख रुपए कर दीजिए।

11 मई को पलक का जन्मदिन था, उस दिन महाराज की पलक के जन्मदिन में जाने की इच्छा नहीं थी, लेकिन शरद दबाव बनाकर महाराज को गुजरात ले गया और वहां पर 16 जून 2018 को शादी तय हुई। आयुषी ने अपने बयानों में यह साफ कह दिया कि पलक गुरुजी को बलात्कार के मामले में फंसाने की धमकी दे रही थी और नींद की दवा उन्हें दी जाती थी। मामले में शरद और विनायक तीनों लोग उनके साथ मिले हुए थे। शरद विनायक और पलक तीनों इतने शातिर थे कि वह महाराज और उनकी मां को दोस्तों परिचितों से अकेले में नहीं मिलने देते थे। जब परिवार द्वारा महाराज से यह बात पूछी गई तो महाराज का यह कहना था कि मुझे कुछ दिन की मोहलत दो मैं इस जाल से बाहर निकल आऊंगा।

आखिरी में आयुषी ने अपने बयानों में यह बात भी बताई कि विनायक कई बार कोरे चेक पर साइन करवाते थे। उस समय मैंने कई बार विनायक को कहा है कि चेक पर अमाउंट और जिसे दे रहे हो उसका नाम भी लिखवा कर आया करो। इस पर विनायक महाराज के हाथ से चेक बुक छीन कर बाहर चला जाता था और महाराज भी पीछे-पीछे जाते थे। मामले में दूसरी पत्नी आयुषी ने अपने पूरे बयान दर्ज करवा दिए हैं और अब इस मामले की अगली सुनवाई सोमवार 1 फरवरी को रखी गई है।

