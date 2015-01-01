पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कालेधन का कम्प्यूटर बाबा:आश्रम तोड़ने में जितना खर्च, वह भी बाबा से वसूलेंगे

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
कार्रवाई में मिली सिंहासन जैसी कुर्सी
  • जमानत के लिए एसडीएम कोर्ट में लगाई याचिका खारिज, अन्य साथी हुए रिहा

गोम्मटगिरि स्थित कम्प्यूटर बाबा के आशियाने को तोड़ने में निगम को 35 हजार का खर्च आया है। यहां चार पोकलेन, दो जेसीबी मशीन और 120 मजदूर लगे थे। यह राशि भी बाबा से वसूली जाएगी। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा यदि बाबा को लेकर कोई सामने आकर शिकायत करेगा तो प्रशासन गंभीरतापूर्वक कार्रवाई करेगा। उधर कम्प्यूटर बाबा की ओर से एसडीएम कोर्ट में जमानत याचिका दायर की गई, लेकिन शांति व्यवस्था भंग होने की आशंका में एसडीएम राजेश राठौर की कोर्ट ने आवेदन खारिज कर दिया। हालांकि उनके साथ गिरफ्तार हुए अन्य साथियों को जमानत दे दी गई।

कालीधाम मंदिर में भी मिला बाबा का सिंहासन

अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन के इस श्रीसिद्ध कालीधाम मंदिर के पुजारी स्वामी वेद प्रकाशानंद की 2008 में संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में हत्या हो गई थी। कॉलोनाइजर ने दबाव में आकर मंदिर का कब्जा बाबा को दे दिया था। मंदिर का कब्जा लेने की कार्रवाई में कमरे में उनके बैठने के लिए सिंहासन जैसी कुर्सी भी मिली।

रेत माफिया से वसूली, कई जगह बेनामी संपत्ति की जानकारी

  • जांच में बाबा और रेत माफियाओं के बीच लेने-देन की बात सामने आई है। बाबा की ओर से एक व्यक्ति इन माफियाओं से वसूला करता था और बाबा को हिस्सा जाता था।
  • माफियाओं ने बाबा के व्यक्ति को कार भी गिफ्ट की थी। रायसेन जिले में उदयपुरा के पास नदी किनारे भी अवैध आश्रम की जानकारी सामने आई है।
  • सिलवानी में बाबा के एक ड्राइवर के नाम से बेनामी संपत्तियां हैं। वहां सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर रखा है।
  • जबलपुर के करेला में बाबा का परिवार रहता है, जहां भाई और उनके बच्चों के नाम पर भी संपत्तियां है।
  • प्रशासन ट्रांसफर के नाम पर वसूली के एक आरोप की जांच भी कर रहा है।

कांग्रेस नेता जेल में मिले, पटवारी बोले- बाबा की आंखों में आंसू लाकर भाजपा ने ठीक नहीं किया

बाबा की गिरफ्तारी और आश्रम गिराने का कांग्रेस ने विरोध किया है। कांग्रेस विधायक जीतू पटवारी, संजय शुक्ला, प्रेमचंद गुड्डू, पूर्व विधायक अश्विन जोशी, विनय बाकलीवाल और सदाशिव यादव ने जेल पहुंचकर बाबा से मुलाकात की। इस दौरान बाबा रो दिए और बोले मैंने क्या अपराध किया है। पटवारी ने कहा कि भाजपा का दोहरा रवैया सामने आ गया है। जब बाबा भाजपा में थे तो राज्य मंत्री का दर्जा दिया। अब जब वे हमारे साथ हो गए तो अपराधी कैसे हो गए?

