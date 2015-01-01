पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अब समाज तोड़ रहे हैं कुरीतियां:बैरवा समाज ने खत्म की मृत्युभोज प्रथा, इससे बची हुई राशि सामाजिक उत्थान व पशु-पक्षियों पर करेंगे खर्च

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • शोकाकुल परिवार पर अनावश्यक आर्थिक बोझ नहीं पड़ेगा
  • परिजन और रिश्तेदारों के भोजन की भी करते हैं व्यवस्था

बैरवा समाज ने सामाजिक कुरीतियां दूर करने की दिशा में कदम उठाया है। समाज मृत्युभोज की परंपरा खत्म कर उक्त राशि से सामाजिक उत्थान के कार्य करेगा। साथ ही पशु-पक्षियों के लिए एक साल तक चारा, दाना-पानी की व्यवस्था करेगा। इससे शोकाकुल परिवार पर अनावश्यक आर्थिक बोझ नहीं पड़ेगा। उधर, भावसार और वाल्मीकि समाज भी मृत्युभोज बंद कर चुके हैं।

बैरवा समाज के वरिष्ठ समाजसेवी हीरालाल डोरिया (67) का निधन हो गया था। बैरवा समाज जागृति मंच के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व एडवोकेट लीलम कुमार डोरिया ने बताया परिवार की सहमति से यह कुरीति खत्म की जा रही है। मृत्युभोज की राशि से पशु-पक्षियों के लिए सालभर के दाना-पानी की व्यवस्था, निर्धनों को भोजन और गरम कपड़े दिए जाएंगे।

मृत्युभोज का बहिष्कार करते हुए डोरिया परिवार ने संकल्प लिया कि अगले चरण में पूरे प्रदेश में कुरीतियां समाप्त की जाएंगी। इसी तरह के अन्य निर्णय भी समाज सामूहिक रूप से लेगा। स्व. सतीश कारोले ने देहदान किया। इंद्रमोहन गोमे, पप्पू चंद्रावत, मोतीलाल सुलानिया, सेवाराम गोठवाल, रमेश लालावत, चंद्रमोहन कारोले देहदान का संकल्प लिया।

भावसार समाज : नुक्ता प्रथा बंद करने के लिए करना पड़ा संघर्ष
भावसार समाज 46 साल पहले ही नुक्ता प्रथा बंद कर चुका है। अध्यक्ष विपिन भावसार ने बताया उस समय समाज के पदाधिकारियों को इसके लिए काफी संघर्ष करना पड़ा था। जिस परिवार में मृत्यु हो जाती थी, वहां कई बार जाकर भोज नहीं करने के लिए समझाना पड़ता था।

तब मृत्यु भोज में एक से ज्यादा मिठाई बनाना परिवार की प्रतिष्ठा सिद्ध करता था, लेकिन पदाधिकारियों ने हार नहीं मानी। प्रदेश के अधिकांश शहर व गांवों में यह प्रथा बंद की जा चुकी है। पगड़ी रस्म (13वें) पर सादा भोजन बाहर से आने वाले रिश्तेदार और सगे-संबंधियों के लिए परिवार कराता है।

अब शोकाकुल परिवार सादगी से 13वें का कार्यक्रम करता है। महाराष्ट्र-राजस्थान में भी समाज मृत्युभोज बंद कर चुका है। वहां भी समाजजनों ने आपस में मिलकर निर्णय लिया। होली पर रंग डालने की परंपरा नौ साल पहले बंद की जा चुकी है। यह रस्म सिर्फ पंच निभाते हैं, ताकि परिवार को सालभर तक शोकाकुल न रहना पड़े।

वाल्मीकि समाज : आर्थिक सुधार करने का लिया निर्णय
वाल्मीकि समाज में महामना लश्करी पंचायत, सकल छावनी पंचायत, महावाल्मीकि पंचायत, वरिष्ठ जमींदारी पंचायत हैं, जो समाज को संचालित करती हैं। महावाल्मीकि पंचायत के चौधरी राजेश करोसिया ने बताया 20 साल पहले चारों पंचायतों के प्रबुद्धजन, चौधरी, पटेल व मुखिया की उपस्थिति में बैठक हुई थी।

इसमें संपूर्ण समाज में मृत्युभोज बंद करने का निर्णय लिया था जो आर्थिक व्यवस्था सुधारने के उद्देश्य से उठाया गया कदम था। स्थानीय लोगों के साथ बाहर से आए मेहमान भी शोकाकुल परिवार में भोजन नहीं करते। आसपास के लोग शोकाकुल परिवार के सदस्यों और आने वाले रिश्तेदारों के रुकने और भोजन की भी व्यवस्था करते हैं।

