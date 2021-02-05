पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई शुरुआत:जू में शनिवार से बैटरी चलित कार दौड़ेंगी, ढाई घंटे का सफर 45 मिनट में होगा पूरा

इंदौर35 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो

शहर में प्राणी संग्रहालय में शनिवार से बैटरी चलित गाड़ी दौड़ेंगी, जू में बच्चों और बुजुर्गों के साथ यहां आने वाले तमाम दर्शकों के लिए सैर करना अब आसान होगा। चाहे शेरों का बाड़ा हो या सांप घर या फिर हाथी मोती का बाड़ा हो, सभी जगह दर्शक बिना थके मिनटों में पहुंच सकेंगे। चिड़ियाघर प्रबंधन द्वारा बैटरी चलित कार चलाने के लिए पांच साल से की जा रही कवायद पूरी हो गई है। दर्शकों को यहां घूमने के लिए पैदल दो से ढाई घंटे का समय लगता है, वहीं बैटरी चलित गाडियों से एक भ्रमण 45 मिनट में पूरा हो जाएगा। शनिवार से ओपन बर्ड दर्शको के लिए शुरू किया जाएगा।

ओपन बर्ड हाउस
ओपन बर्ड हाउस

कई दिनों से प्राणी संग्रहालय में बैटरी चलित कार चलाने की तैयारियां चल रही थीं और शहर की ही एक फर्म को इसका काम सौंपा गया था। फर्म ने वहां अलग-अलग स्थानों पर बैटरी कार के टिकट काउंटर बनाए हैं और दर्शकों को लेकर पूरे परिसर में भ्रमण कराने का शैड्यूल तैयार कर दिया गया है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक बैटरी कार में भ्रमण करने के लिए प्रति व्यक्ति 30 रुपए का टिकट निर्धारित किया गया है। कल वहां एक ही बैटरी कार से शुरुआत होगी। आने वाले दिनों में दो कारें और शुरू किए जाने की तैयारी है। इसके अलावा वहां बनाए गए पक्षी विहार को भी कल शुरू किया जाना प्रस्तावित है। ओपन पक्षी विहार में विभिन्न प्रजातियों के 40 से ज्यादा देशी - विदेशी परिंदे रखे गए हैं और यह पक्षी विहार विदेशी पैटर्न पर तैयार किया गया है। इसके लिए भी प्राणी संग्रहालय ने प्रति दर्शक 25 रुपए का टिकट निर्धारित किया है। प्राणी संग्रहालय में प्रवेश शुल्क के अलावा दो अन्य नई सुविधाओं के लिए भी दर्शकों को टिकट खरीदना होगा।

ये है आकर्षण का केंद्र

चिड़ियाघर में 65 से अधिक पिंजरे हैं। इसमें सांप घर भी शामिल हैं। सांप घर में 15 प्रजातियों के 30 सांप रखे गए हैं। शेर, बाघ, तेंदुए, घड़ियाल, बारहसिंगा सहित 60 प्रजातियों के वन्य पशु और पक्षी हैं। पक्षी विहार का काम भी पूरा हो चुका है। इसमें एक्जॉटिक प्रजाति के कई पक्षी हैं। इसे भी दर्शकों के लिए खोलने की तैयारी है। इसमें 22 प्रजातियों के 250 पक्षियों रखे गए हैं। यह डेढ़ करोड़ रुपए की लागत से 980 वर्गफीट में बना है।

