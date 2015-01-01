पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महिला चोर गैंग:लोडिंग वाहनों की बैटरी चोरी करने तड़के शॉल ओढ़कर आती हैं तीन महिलाएं, अब तक चार गाड़ियों से निकाल चुकी हैं बैटरी

इंदौर20 मिनट पहले
अलसुबह लोडिंग वाहन की बैटरी चोरी करते सीसीटीवी मैं कैद हुई महिलाएं।

विजय नगर में तीन महिलाओं का गिरोह सक्रिय है, जो लोडिंग वाहनों से बैटरी चुराता है। यह गिरोह एक महीने में चार वाहनों की बैटरी चुरा चुका है। वॉटर सप्लायर के दो लोडिंग वाहनों से महिलाओं ने बैटरी चुरा ली। पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हुई है। दूसरी ओर फुटेज सौंपने के बाद भी पुलिस शिकायत दर्ज नहीं कर रही है।

बैटरी चोरी के दौरान एक महिला निगरानी के लिए खड़ी रही।
बैटरी चोरी के दौरान एक महिला निगरानी के लिए खड़ी रही।

वॉटर सप्लायर अंशुल सिंघल ने बताया कि कुछ दिनों से इलाके में महिला चोर गिरोह सक्रिय है। ये महिलाएं रात के अंधेरे में शॉल ओढ़कर निकलती हैं और बाहर खड़ी लोडिंग गाड़ियों की बैटरी चुरा लेती हैं। बुधवार सुबह 4.30 से 5 बजे के बीच इन्होंने मेरे लोडिंग वाहन (एमपी 09 एलक्यू 3789) और एक अन्य वाहन से दो बैटरी चुरा ली। दोनों वाहनों के अलावा 15 दिन पहले भी किराए के लोडिंग वाहन की बैटरियां चोरी हुई थीं। दोनों बार विजय नगर थाने में शिकायत की। महिलाओं के स्पष्ट दिखने वाले सीसीटीवी फुटेज भी सौंपे, लेकिन पुलिस ने एफआईआर तक दर्ज नहीं की।

इधर, विजय नगर थाना प्रभारी तहजीब काजी के मुताबिक, महिलाओं की गैंग के सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर उन्हें रंगे हाथ पकड़ने के प्रयास कर रहे हैं। जल्द ही एफआईआर करेंगे। चुनावी व्यस्तता के चलते कई आवेदन जांच में रह गए थे।

