खुशखबरी:बी.ई.-बी.टेक. और इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा में काउंसलिंग की तारीख बढ़ी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • सरकार ने बदला शेड्यूल, अब 9 नवम्बर तक होगी काउंसलिंग

बी.ई., बी.टेक. और इंजीनियरिंग में डिप्लोमा कोर्स करने की तैयारी कर रहे छात्रों को सरकार ने तोहफा दिया है। मध्यप्रदेश सरकार के तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने इन कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए काउंसलिंग की तारीख को आगे बढ़ा दिया है। अब छात्र 9 तारीख तक काउंसलिंग कर सकेंगे।बी.ई., बी.टेक. एवं इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा कोर्स में प्रवेश के लिए आईसीटीई नई दिल्ली ने आखिरी तारीख को आगे बढ़ा दिया है। जिसके बाद सरकार के तकनीकी शिक्षा विभाग ने इन कोर्स के लिए होने वाली काउंसलिंग के कार्यक्रम का भी नया शेड्यूल जारी किया है। जिसमें इसे आगे बढ़ा दिया गया है। पहले बी.ई., बी.टेक. एवं इंजीनियरिंग डिप्लोमा कोर्स में आवेदन पत्र ऑनलाइन उपलब्ध रहेंगे। इसके साथ ही अलॉट कॉलेज में उपस्थिति, मूल दस्तावेजों का सत्यापन एवं प्रवेश के लिए पहले 6 नवंबर तक की ही तारीख तय की गई थी। लेकिन सरकार ने अब इसे 9 नवम्बर तक के लिए आगे बढ़ा दिया है। नए शेड्यूल में छात्रों को च्वाइस फिलिंग के लिए 9 एवं 10 नवम्बर तथा ब्रांच परिवर्तन की सूची एवं पत्रों की ऑनलाइन उपलब्धता 13 नवम्बर तक निर्धारित की गई है। कॉलेज लेवल पर काउंसलिंग के लिए 10 से 16 नवम्बर तथा 19 एवं 20 नवम्बर को कॉलेज में प्रवेश प्राप्त करने के लिए छात्रों को मौजूद रहना होगा। काउंसलिंग के बाद बची हुई सीटों के लिए ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन 21 से 24 नवम्बर और प्रवेश प्रक्रिया के लिये 27 एवं 28 नवम्बर की तारीख तय की गई है। इसी तरह से अम्बेडकर-एकलव्य योजना के तहत ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन 10 से 16 नवम्बर तक और प्रवेश 19 एवं 20 नवम्बर तय किया गया है। इस योजना में प्रवेश के बाद खाली रहने वाली सीटों के लिए 21 से 24 नवम्बर तक ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन होंगे तथा 27 एवं 28 नवम्बर को छात्र अपने पसंद के कॉलेज में प्रवेश ले सकेंगे।

