राष्ट्र ध्वज की पूजा:महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर ने ध्वजारोहण से पहले की ध्वज की पूजा अर्चना, धूप ध्यान कर हुआ झंडा वंदन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
ध्वजारोहण के पहले पूजन अर्चन किया गया । - Dainik Bhaskar
ध्वजारोहण के पहले पूजन अर्चन किया गया ।

वैसे तो 26 जनवरी को देशभर में अलग-अलग जगह ध्वजारोहण हुआ। मंत्री, नेता, अधिकारी सहित हर किसी ने झंडावंदन कर इस पर्व को मनाया। लेकिन इंदौर के एमजी रोड थाने पर जो दृश्य दिखने को मिला, वह काफी उत्साहित करने वाला और तिरंगे का किस तरह से सम्मान किया जाता है, इसका भी संदेश देते हुए दिखाई दिया।

शहर के मध्य एमजी रोड थाना जिसका नाम महात्मा गांधी रोड थाना भी है। यहां पर थाना प्रभारी धर्मवीर नागर ने सुबह ध्वजारोहण किया। लेकिन ध्वजारोहण का अंदाज अलग था। उन्होंने अपनी सहयोगी महिला सब इंस्पेक्टर प्रियंका वोरा के साथ पहले तिरंगे के साथ पूजन-अर्चन कर धूप ध्यान करके ध्वजारोहण किया गया।

ध्वजारोहण से पहले आरती करते हुए
ध्वजारोहण से पहले आरती करते हुए

थाना प्रभारी धर्मवीर नागर का कहना था कि ध्वजारोहण तो कई वर्षों से किया जा रहा है, लेकिन इस तिरंगे के लिए जितने वीरों ने अपना बलिदान दिया है। कई शहीदों ने अपनी शहादत से इस तिरंगे की आन-बान और शान बनाए रखी है तो हमें सबसे पहले इसे भी पूजना चाहिए। तिरंगे का सम्मान बहुत ही जरूरी है।

