पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

परिवारिक विवाद के 3 मामले:पढ़ाई में मन नहीं लगाने पर मां ने बच्चे को लगाई फटकार, गुस्साए देवर ने भाभी को डंडे से पीटकर काटा

इंदौर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पुलिस ने सभी मामलों में केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

पढ़ाई के लिए बेटे को डांट रही एक महिला को उसके देवर ने पीट दिया। जब महिला ने इस बात का विरोध किया तो उसने उसे काट लिया। वहीं, इसी प्रकार से पारिवारिक विवाद के दो अन्य थानों पर प्रकरण दर्ज हुए हैं।

पहला मामला : हातोद पुलिस ने खजूरिया गांव में रहने वाली 35 साल की पूजा की रिपोर्ट पर देवर देवीलाल के खिलाफ मारपीट का केस दर्ज किया है। पूजा ने बताया कि वह अपने बेटे को पढ़ा रही थी। वह ध्यान नहीं दे रहा था तो मैं उसे डांटने लगी। इसी दौरान देवर देवीलाल वहां पहुंचा। उसने पूजा के साथ डंडे से मारपीट की। पूजा को सिर में चोट आई है। फिर वह विरोध करने लगी तो आरोपी ने उसे काट लिया।

दूसरा मामला : चंदननगर पुलिस ने नावदा पंथ में रहने वाले नरेंद्र पिता विक्रम सिंह की शिकायत पर जतन बाई, मलखान और महेन्द्र के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। फरियादी ने पुलिस को बताया कि प्लाट की बात पर से उसकी बड़ी मां का लड़का मलखान गालियां दे रहा था। फिर उसने नरेंद्र के साथ मारपीट शुरू कर दी। उसे डंडे से पीटा। तभी, नरेंद्र की मां चंदा बाई बचाने आई तो बड़ी मम्मी जतन बाई और महेंद्र ने उनसे भी मारपीट की।

तीसरा मामला : छत्रीपुरा पुलिस ने बियावानी में रहने वाली सपना पति शेखर जाधव की शिकायत परत उसके रिश्तेदार सचिन यादव और उसके भाई सन्नी यादव के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। फरियादी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसकी बेटी को जेठ के लड़के सचिन एवं सनी यादव ने धमकाया औऱ मारपीट की। वे उसे आए दिन परेशान करते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंएक हफ्ते बाद नए केस फिर 50 हजार से ज्यादा, दो हफ्ते बाद मौत का आंकड़ा 700 के पार - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- समय आपके पक्ष में है। इसलिए इसका बेहतर सदुपयोग करें। पिछले कुछ समय से जिन कामों में रुकावट आ रही थी, आज वह बहुत ही सहज व आसान तरीके से हल हो जाएंगे। वस्त्र, आभूषण जैसी खरीदारी में भी समय व्यत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें