भय्यू महाराज सुसाइड केस:डाॅ. आयुषी को झटका, कोर्ट बदलने की अर्जी खारिज, कुहू ने आवेदन में कहा - इसी कोर्ट में केस चले

इंदौर22 मिनट पहले
भय्यू महाराज के सुसाइड मामले में उनकी दूसरी पत्नी डाॅ. आयुषी द्वारा कोर्ट बदले जाने को लेकर दायर अर्जी को कोर्ट ने बुधवार को खारिज कर दिया। वहीं, कुहू द्वारा दायर की गई एक अर्जी में कहा गया कि जिस कोर्ट में केस चल रहा है, उसी में चलना चाहिए।

वकीलों ने कोर्ट में कहा कि डाॅ. आयुषी बार-बार समन जारी करने के बाद भी बयान दर्ज कराने नहीं आ रही हैं। गवाह बहाना बनाकर कोर्ट में आने से बचने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं। उनका कहना था कि कोर्ट बदले जाने से फिर प्रक्रिया लंबी चलेगी। तर्क सुनने के बाद कोर्ट ने डाॅ. आयुषी की अर्जी खारिज कर दी।

उल्लेखनीय है कि जून 2018 में महाराज ने अपनी लाइसेंसी रिवाल्वर से बायपास स्थित टाउनशिप के बंगले में आत्महत्या कर ली थी। घटना के करीब छह महीने बाद पुलिस ने उनके घर में सेवक के रूप में रहने वाली पलक के खिलाफ भी केस दर्ज किया था।

