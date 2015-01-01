पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विरोध प्रदर्शन:कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद के खिलाफ लामबंद हुआ हिंदू जागरण मंच, पुतला फूंका, ज्ञापन देकर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग की

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
हिंदू जागरण मंच ने आरिफ मसूद पर सख्त कार्रवाई की मांग करते हुए ज्ञापन भी सौंपा।

हिंदू जागरण मंच द्वारा कांग्रेस विधायक आरिफ मसूद के खिलाफ इंदौर के डीआईजी कार्यालय परिसर में प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस दौरान रीगल चौराहे पर उन्होंने आरिफ मसूद का पुतला भी दहन किया।

हिंदू जागरण मंच इंदौर विभाग मालवा प्रांत के प्रचार प्रमुख राजपाल जोशी ने बताया कि भोपाल के विधायक आरिफ मसूद द्वारा इकबाल मैदान भोपाल में राष्ट्र विरोधी कार्य एवं आतंकवाद का समर्थन व प्रोटेम स्पीकर को जान से मारने की धमकी देने पर रासुका के तहत दंडात्मक कार्रवाई की जाना चाहिए।

मंच के लोगों द्वारा डीआईजी कार्यालय परिसर में नारेबाजी की गई और पुलिस के आला अधिकारियों को सख्त कार्रवाई किए जाने को लेकर ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में कहा गया कि भारत के मित्र देश फ्रांस के विरुद्ध ऐसा प्रदर्शन राष्ट्र विरोधी गतिविधियों की श्रेणी में आता है जो आरिफ मसूद द्वारा भोपाल में किया गया है।

इस दौरान उन्होंने कोरोना का भी हवाला दिया और कहा कि 10 हजार लोगों की भीड़ एकत्रित कर कोरोना की गाइड लाइन, मास्क फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं कर लोगों की जान से खिलवाड़ किया गया है।

