मारपीट:भूमाफिया चंपू के बेटे, उसकी दोस्तों ने ब्यूटीशियन को पीटा

इंदौर13 घंटे पहले
श्रीनगर में रहने वाली एक मेकअप आर्टिस्ट ने भूमाफिया चंपू अजमेरा के बेटे आरव अजमेरा और उसकी दो दोस्तों निकिता लिखार व उसकी बहन दीपिका के खिलाफ मारपीट का केस दर्ज कराया है।

एमआईजी पुलिस के अनुसार युवती ने बताया कि वह मेकअप आर्टिस्ट है। दो दिन पहले दोपहर 1.30 बजे आरोपी घर आए और झूमा झटकी करने लगे। उधर पुलिस ने दोनों युवतियों की गिरफ्तारी लेकर जमानत दे दी है। अब चंपू के बेटे की तलाश है।

