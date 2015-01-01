पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दो बदमाशों ने की लूट:एक्सीडेंट का बोलकर बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने राजकुमार ब्रिज के पास ठेकेदार को रोककर लूटा

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
राजकुमार ब्रिज के पास बाइक सवार दो बदमाशों ने एक ठेकेदार को एक्सीडेंट का बोलकर रोका। कहा कि संजय सर को सिर पर पत्थर उछलकर लगा है। इसलिए वहां चलो। ठेकेदार ने मना किया तो बदमाशों ने उसके जेब की तलाशी ली और जेब से पैसे निकालकर भाग गए। ठेकेदार ने पीछा किया, लेकिन बदमाशों का पता नहीं चला। उनकी बाइक की प्लेट पर लाल रंग से 9099 नंबर लिखा था।

एमजी रोड पुलिस के अनुसार वारदात 20 भोलेनाथ कॉलोनी में रहने वाले 56 वर्षीय सुभाष पिता विट्ठल राठौर के साथ हुई है। सुभाष ने बताया कि शुक्रवार को भमोरी स्थित बंगले मालिक के ऑफिस गया और 24 हजार 50 रुपए का पेमेंट लिया। दोपहर 12:15 बजे बाइक से घर के लिए निकला। राजकुमार ब्रिज पर चढ़ रहा था, तभी किसी ने पीछे से आवाज दी, लेकिन मैं नहीं रुका।

ब्रिज उतर कर जेल की दीवार के पास पहुंचा तो बाइक सवार दो युवकों ने बाइक अड़ाकर रोक लिया। वे कहने लगे पीछे आप संजय सर का एक्सीडेंट करके आए हैं। आपकी बाइक से पत्थर उछलकर लगा और उनका सिर फूट गया है। इसलिए वहां चलो। मैंने कहा कि मेरी बाइक से कोई पत्थर नहीं उछला है। ना ही किसी का एक्सीडेंट हुआ है, लेकिन बदमाश मुझे धमकाने लगे।

बोले ऐसा नहीं है आपको चलना पड़ेगा। फिर दोनों धमकाते हुए मेरी जेब की तलाशी लेने लगे। इस दौरान उन्होंने ऊपर की जेब में रखे पैसे निकाल लिए। फिर वे बोले कि चलो आगे मिलते हैं। मैं उनके पीछे बाइक लेकर चलने लगा। वे आगे-आगे दरगाह चौराहे की तरफ चले गए। मैं भी उनके पीछे गया, लेकिन दरगाह के बाद पता नहीं चला।

वहां खड़े पुलिस वाले मेरे साथ आए। उन्होंने ने भी बदमाशों की खोजबीन की, लेकिन कहीं पता नहीं चला। बदमाशों की बाइक पर आखिरी नंबर 9099 लिखा था। उनकी बाइक की प्लेट पर लाल रंग से नंबर लिखे थे। एक बदमाश ने मास्क लगाया था और दूसरा बिना मास्क था।

