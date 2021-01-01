पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:भाकिमो के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष बोले -26 जनवरी का दिल्ली का आंदोलन किसानों का नहीं, राजनीतिक दलों ने अपने स्वार्थ के लिए उपद्रव किया

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
दर्शन सिंह चौधरी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भाजपा किसान मोर्चा - Dainik Bhaskar
दर्शन सिंह चौधरी, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष भाजपा किसान मोर्चा

कांग्रेस और वामपंथी विचारधारा के लोग ही दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के पीछे हैं। यह केंद्र सरकार की संवेदनशीलता ही है कि किसानों के साथ 11 दौर की बात हुई, लेकिन कुछ ताकतें नहीं चाह रहीं कि मसले का हल निकले। यह कहना है भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दर्शन सिंह चौधरी का। किसान आंदोलन इस समय देश में सबसे बड़ा मुद्दा बना हुआ है। केंद्र और तमाम राज्यों की भाजपा सरकारें अपने यहां किसानों के लिए लगातार घोषणाएं कर रही हैं। भाजपा आरोप लगाती रही है कि किसान आंदोलन के पीछे कांग्रेस का हाथ है।

इंदौर आए भाजपा किसान मोर्चा के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष दर्शन सिंह चौधरी ने कहा कि 26 जनवरी को जो आंदोलन हुआ है, वह किसानों का आंदोलन नहीं है। राजनीतिक दलों ने अपने स्वार्थ के कारण असामाजिक तत्वों को साथ लेकर जिस तरह से उपद्रव कर वातावरण बिगाड़ने का प्रयास किया है। वह किसान कभी नहीं कर सकते। यह सरकार किसानों की है। इस सरकार के दरवाजे हमेशा किसानों के लिए खुले हैं। किसान हित में जो भी निर्णय लेने की आवश्यकता होगी सरकार लेगी।

किसान आंदोलन के पीछे कांग्रेस और वामपंथी ताकतें काम कर रही हैं। वो नहीं चाहतीं कि इस पूरे मामले का कोई हल निकले। उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस गुमराह करने की राजनीति कर रही है। केंद्र सरकार तो चाहती है कि गतिरोध दूर हो। भाजपा किसान मोर्चा भी कृषि कानून को लेकर किसानों से संवाद कर रहा है। यही कारण है कि किसान आंदोलन सीमित क्षेत्र में ही चल रहा है।

नगर निगम द्वारा बुजुर्गों के साथ किए गए व्यवहार को लेकर कहा कि मीडिया की सजगता से मामला सामने आया है। सीएम ने जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की है। कोई भी व्यक्ति हो, चाहे वह अधिकारी ही क्यों ना हो, उस पर कार्रवाई होगी। छोटे कर्मचारी पर ही कार्रवाई की गई के सवाल पर कहा कि प्रारंभिक तौर पर जिसकी गलती सामने आई है, उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई की गई है। अभी मामले में जांच चल रही है। जो भी दोषी होंगे बख्शा नहीं जाएगा।

नगरीय निकाय चुनाव को लेकर कहा कि भाजपा का संगठन हमेशा बैठक और प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम समय-समय पर आयोजित करता रहता है। यह कार्यकर्ता आधारित दल है। नेतृत्व के विचारों से समय-समय पर कार्यकर्ताओं को बैठक कर अवगत करवाया जाता है। इससे हमारी मजबूती बढ़ती है। बजट को लेकर कहा कि मोदी सरकार आम आदमी को देखते हुए इस बार प्रावधान करेगी। आगामी बजट हर वर्ग की उन्नति के साथ ही देश की प्रगति और तरक्की वाला होगा।

