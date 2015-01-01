पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहुल-सोनिया पर वार:गृहमंत्री बोले - जापान में 1 बच्चे को स्कूल ले जाने के लिए ट्रेन चलती है, यहां 1 बच्चे को PM बनाने में पूरी पार्टी लगी है

इंदौर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मंच पर कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, नंद कुमार सिंह चौहान, मालिनी गौड़, उषा ठाकुर और सुदर्शन गुप्ता नजर आए।
  • किसान सम्मेलन में नेताओं के चेहरे मास्क भी रहे गायब, सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की भी उड़ी धज्जियां

कृषि कानून के समर्थन में बुधवार को आयोजित सम्मेलन में गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा, एक मैसेज आया है, कैकई के बाद में ऐसी कौन सी मां है, जो षड्यंत्रपूर्वक बेटे को गद्दी दिलाना चाहती है। भीड़ ने सोनिया... सोनिया... का शोर मचाया। फिर बोले ताश की गिड्‌डी में कितने पत्ते होते हैं.. लोगों की आवाज आई 52, पंजा दिखाते हुए पूछा - इस पार्टी के कितने सांसद हैं। अब इसे किटी कहें या पार्टी यह आप तय करो।

एक बच्चे को जापान में स्कूल ले जाने के लिए रेल चलती है। यहां तो एक बच्चे को प्रधानमंत्री बनाने के लिए पूरी पार्टी लगी है। ऐसी पार्टी जो सिर्फ देश तोड़ने वाली ताकतों के साथ है। भारत तेरे टुकड़े होंगे...। ये कहते हैं अफजल, हम शर्मिंदा हैं। उनका कहना है, तुम कितने अफजल मारोगे, हर घर में अफजल निकलेगा। हमारी पार्टी का मामला साफ है.. हम उस घर में घुसकर मारेंगे, जिस घर में अफजल निकलेगा।

सांसद शंकर लालवानी और गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।
सांसद शंकर लालवानी और गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा भी कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए।

प्रधान बोले - बिल का विरोध कांग्रेस का दिवालियापन
केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने कहा कि कांग्रेस पार्टी का दिवालियापन है। कृषि कानून कई राज्यों ने लागू कर दिए हैं। एक देन, एक बाजार की आज जरूरत है। ग्लोबल मंडी में लेकर जाने वाला कानून है। एमएसपी लिखकर देने को कहा, हम राजी हैं, लिखकर देने को फिर आंदोलन किस बात का है। यह आंदोलन देश में अस्थिरता पैदा करने के लिए, मोदी विरोध बातें करने के लिए और अराजकता पैदा करने के लिए है।

मप्र बधाई का पात्र है, इंदौर से एक लाख ट्रैक्टर किसानों के हिताें में और प्रधानमंत्री के समर्थन में दिल्ली जाएंगे। तेल और गैस के दामों को लेकर कहा कि दाम इसी महीने में बढ़े हैं। अंतर राष्ट्रीय बाजार में मंहगाई बढ़ने से दाम बढ़े हैं। ठंड में एलपीजी की मांग बढ़ जाती है, इसलिए दाम बढ़े हैं। आने वाले महीने में दाम फिर से घट जाएंगे।

पंडाल में बैठे ज्यादातर लोगों के चेहरे से मास्क गायब रहे।
पंडाल में बैठे ज्यादातर लोगों के चेहरे से मास्क गायब रहे।

विजयवर्गीय ने कहा- कपड़े खरीदने जाते हो, तो भाव दुकानदार बताता है। बर्तन खरीदने पर उसका भाव बर्तन वाला और बाइक खरीदने पर उसके भाव शोरूम वाला बताता है। तो फिर जब फसल आपकी है, तो उसका भाव व्यापारी क्यों बताता है। यह मंडी एक्ट अंग्रेजों के जमाने का है। अंग्रेजों का कानून था कि किसान अपने उत्पादन को मंडी में ही बेचेगा, बाहर नहीं। देश आजाद हो गया, लेकिन किसान आजाद नहीं हुआ था। किसानों को आजाद कर क्या मोदी जी ने गुनाह किया। यह कानून किसानों को व्यापारी बनाने वाला है। कानून में यह अधिकार है, किसान को मंडी में अपनी उपज नहीं बेचनी, तो वह कहीं पर भी जाकर उसे बेच सकता है।

पूर्व महापौर मालिनी गौड़ ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचीं।
पूर्व महापौर मालिनी गौड़ ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर पहुंचीं।

ये आंदोलन करने वाले वे लोग हैं, जो देश की सेना पर सवाल उठाती है। कांग्रेस के जमाने में माइनस डिग्री में खड़े रहने वाले जवानों के पास जूते तक नहीं थे। कई बार उन सैनिकों की सर्दी से मौत तक हो जाती थी। मोदी जी ने सेना को छूट दी है। पहली बार इस मंच से बता रहा हूं कि कमलनाथ की सरकार गिराने में किसी की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका थी, तो वह नरेंद्र मोदी जी की थी, धर्मेंद्र प्रधान जी की नहीं थी। यह बात किसी को बताना मत।

नहीं दिखी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग, गायब रहे चेहरे से मास्क

दशहरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन में यूं तो हजारों की संख्या में किसान शामिल होने आए। भीड़ भी बढ़ी, लेकिन कोरोना की याद किसी को नहीं आई। चाय से लेकर नाश्ते तक के लिए यहां आए लोग भीड़ में खड़े रहे। बाहर का नजारा तो ऐसा था ही, भीतर भी गाइडलाइन हवा हाेती नजर आई। मंच से लेकर सभा स्थल तक लोगों के चेहरे बिना मास्क ही नजर आए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसेंसेक्स 46,666 और निफ्टी 13,682 के रिकॉर्ड हाई पर बंद, BSE का मार्केट कैप भी पहली बार 185 लाख करोड़ के पार - बिजनेस - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें