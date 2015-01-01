पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 फोटो में भाजपा का किसान प्रेम:पूर्व महापौर ट्रैक्टर में सवार होकर पहुंची, सैनिटाइज के लिए घूमती रही गाड़ी, बिना जूते नजर आए अन्नदाता

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पूर्व महापौर और विधायक मालिनी गौड़ ट्रैक्टर में सवार होकर दशहरा मैदान पहुंचीं।

कृषि सुधार विधेयक बिल के समर्थन में बुधवार को भाजपा ने दशहरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। इसमें अलग-अलग जगहों से ट्रैक्टर ट्रॉलियों में सवार होकर लोग आयोजन स्थल पर पहुंचे। सुबह 11 बजे से मैदान में किसानों को लेकर बस आने लगी थी। दोपहर 1 बजे शुरू होने वाले कार्यक्रम में पहले तो भीड़ ज्यादा नजर नहीं आई, लेकिन 2 बजते-बजते पांडाल खचाखच भर गया और मैदान में 5 से 7 हजार लोग जमा हो गए। सम्मेलन में जहां पूर्व महापौर ट्रैक्टर में सवार होकर पहुंचीं तो कई किसान एक जैसे साफे में नजर आए। गाड़ी लोगों को घूमकर सैनिटाइज करती रही, तो कार्यकर्ता बिना मास्क वालों को मास्क वितरित करते दिखे।

किसानों के मधुर वादन ने आयोजन में मिठास घोल दी।
किसानों के मधुर वादन ने आयोजन में मिठास घोल दी।

ट्रैक्टर में सवार हाेकर सम्मेलन में पहुंची पूर्व महापौर और विधायक मालिनी गौड़ ने कहा - यह आंदालेन नहीं किसान सम्मेलन है। केंद्र सरकार किसानों के हित में बिल लेकर आए हैं। कुछ असामाजिक तत्व इसका विरोध कर रहे हैं। जो किसान बिल के पक्ष में हैं वे सम्मेलन कर रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में एक बड़ा सम्मेलन दशहरा मैदान में आयोजित किया गया, जिसे केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान, भाजपा महासचिव कैलाश विजयवर्गीय, गृहमंत्री नरोत्तम मिश्रा ने संबोधित किया है। सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान भी भोपाल से हमारे साथ जुड़े। ऐसे सम्मेलन देशभर में हो रहे हैं।

एक जैसी पगड़ी पहनकर किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल हाेने पहुंचे।
एक जैसी पगड़ी पहनकर किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल हाेने पहुंचे।
जल्दी ऐसी कि बिना चप्पल-जूते ही किसान आयोजन में शामिल होने पहुंच गए।
जल्दी ऐसी कि बिना चप्पल-जूते ही किसान आयोजन में शामिल होने पहुंच गए।
भूख लगी तो आयोजन स्थल पर ही पोहे का नाश्ता कर लिया।
भूख लगी तो आयोजन स्थल पर ही पोहे का नाश्ता कर लिया।
पुलिस ने चौराहे पर ट्रैक्टर को भीतर जाने से रोका तो मंच से ही ट्रैक्टर को नहीं रोकने को कहा गया।
पुलिस ने चौराहे पर ट्रैक्टर को भीतर जाने से रोका तो मंच से ही ट्रैक्टर को नहीं रोकने को कहा गया।
आयोजन स्थल पर गाड़ी घूम-घूमकर सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव कर रही थी।
आयोजन स्थल पर गाड़ी घूम-घूमकर सैनिटाइजर का छिड़काव कर रही थी।
चाय के लिए स्टॉल पर इस प्रकार से भीड़ लग गई।
चाय के लिए स्टॉल पर इस प्रकार से भीड़ लग गई।
ठंड को देखते हुए आयोजन स्थल पर चाय का इंतजाम किया गया था।
ठंड को देखते हुए आयोजन स्थल पर चाय का इंतजाम किया गया था।
किसानों ने करतब भी दिखाए, ट्रैक्टर में आगे खड़े होकर भीतर हुए दाखिल।
किसानों ने करतब भी दिखाए, ट्रैक्टर में आगे खड़े होकर भीतर हुए दाखिल।
कार्यक्रम शुरू नहीं हुआ तो चाय की चुस्की लेते हुए मैदान में ही बैठ गए।
कार्यक्रम शुरू नहीं हुआ तो चाय की चुस्की लेते हुए मैदान में ही बैठ गए।
बिना मास्क वालों को आयोजन स्थल पर मास्क वितरित किए गए।
बिना मास्क वालों को आयोजन स्थल पर मास्क वितरित किए गए।
