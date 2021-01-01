पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विवादित पुस्तक पर बवाल:भाजपा नेता का आरोप - जेल में बंद रामपाल के अनुयायी बांट रहे रहे थे विवादित पुस्तक, मुझे जो बुक दी उसका शीर्षक फोटो ही था आपत्तिजनक

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
भाजपा नेता लोकेंद्र राठौर बोले - परिवार के साथ जा रहा था, चौराहे पर ये पुस्तक बांटते नजर आए। - Dainik Bhaskar
भाजपा नेता लोकेंद्र राठौर बोले - परिवार के साथ जा रहा था, चौराहे पर ये पुस्तक बांटते नजर आए।

काॅमेडियन मुन्नवर फारूकी द्वारा देवी-देवताओं पर टिप्पणी करने के मामले के बाद अब एक और विवाद सामने आ गया है। अब जेल में बंद बाबा रामपाल के 3 अनुयायी पर चाणक्यपुरी चौराहे पर विवादित पुस्तकें वितरित करने और बेचने का आरोप लगा है। भाजपा नेता का कहना है कि मंगलवार शाम को रास्ते से गुजरते समय उन्होंने इन पुस्तकों को देखा, जिसमें धर्म को लेकर कई आपत्तिजनक बातें लिखी थी। इस पर बजरंग दल फोर्स सहित अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाकर उन्होंने तीन अनुयायियों को पकड़कर थाने ले आए। पुलिस ने तीनों अनुयायियों और रामपाल आश्रम की पुस्तक प्रकाशित करने वाले व्यक्ति के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

अन्नपूर्णा थाने के प्रभारी टीआई अंकित शर्मा के अनुसार भाजपा नेता लोकेंद्र सिंह राठौर की शिकायत पर द्वारकापुरी क्षेत्र में रहने वाले बद्रीलाल, शालिगराम और मांगीलाल नामक तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया है। यह तीनों खुद को बाबा रामपाल का अनुयायी बता रहे हैं। उनके पास से रामपाल के हरियाणा स्थित आश्रम की छपी पुस्तक भी मिली हैं।

नेता लोकेंद्र राठौर का कहना है कि वे मंगलवार शाम को परिवार सहित चाणक्यपुरी चौराहे से गुजर रहे थे। सिग्नल पर कार रोकी तो देखा कि वहां पर 12-15 लोग कुछ पुस्तकें वितरित कर रहे थे। इसके साथ ही वह पुस्तक बेच भी रहे थे। संयोग से जो पुस्तक उन्होंने मेरे हाथ में दी, उसका शीर्षक और जो फोटो था। वही देखने में आपत्तिजनक लगा।

राठौर की माने तो पुस्तक में तीर्थ स्थल पर जाने, पवित्र नदी में स्नान करने के खिलाफ काफी कुछ छपा था। इसके बाद मैंने स्थानीय कार्यकर्ताओं को बुलाया। बजरंग फोर्स के कार्यकर्ता भी मौके पर पहुंच गए। पुस्तक वितरण पर आपत्ति जाहिर करते हुए सभी को थाने लेकर जाया गया। पुलिस ने राठौर की शिकायत पर आरोपी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

फारूकी को लेकर यह है पूरा घटनाक्रम

नए साल पर 56 दुकान स्थित मुनरो कैफे में गुजरात के विवादित स्टैंडअप काॅमेडियन मुन्नवर फारूकी को बुलाया गया था। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही हिंदू संगठन के नेता उसकी यू-ट्यूब पर जारी धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने और हिंदू धर्म पर की गई काॅमेडी को देखते हुए टिकट लेकर शो में शामिल हुए थे। इस शो में स्टैंडअप काॅमेडी के लिए प्रियम ने ही शहर के आराध्य देव के बारे में विवादित काॅमेडी शुरू कर दी। जैसे ही शो शुरू हुआ हिंदू संगठन हिंद रक्षक के नेताओं ने काॅमेडियन मुन्नवर ​​​​​​सहित ​सभी काॅमेडियन को वहीं पीट दिया और थाने ले आए। जिसके बाद सभी को जेल भेज दिया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत में एक्टिव केस घटकर 1.57 लाख हुए, इस मामले में यह दुनिया में 17वें नंबर पर पहुंचा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser