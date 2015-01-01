पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Annadata Does Not Know Why He Was Brought, Ignorant About The Bill, Said We Do Not Know What Is Happening In Delhi, We Get Fertilizer On Time

भाजपा का किसान सम्मेलन:अन्नदाता को पता ही नहीं, उन्हें क्यों लाया गया, बिल के बारे में अनभिज्ञ, बोले - दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा नहीं पता, हमें तो खाद समय पर मिले

इंदौर5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
झाबुआ से आए किसान हुकुम सिंह ने कहा कि उन्हें नहीं पता यहां क्यों बुलाया गया है।

दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के बीच भाजपा ने बुधवार को दशहरा मैदान पर किसान सम्मेलन का आयोजन किया। आयोजन में संभागभर से किसानों को लाया गया। सुबह कुछ लोग ट्रैक्टर पर सवार होकर आयाेजन स्थल की ओर जाते दिखाई दिए। भाजपा ने यहां किसानों को कृषि सुधार विधेयक बिल के भ्रम को दूर करने के लिए तो एकत्रित किया, लेकिन जब दैनिक भास्कर की टीम ने यहां आए किसानों से इस संबंध में बात की तो सभी का एक जवाब था, नहीं पता यहां क्यों बुलाया है। किसी ने कहा - किसानों की खाद-बीज सहित कुछ समस्याएं हैं, जिन्हें सुनने के लिए यहां एकत्रित किया गया है।

रताला से आए रमेश बोले- दिल्ली में किसान रोड रोककर बैठे हैं, उसी बारे में चर्चा के लिए बुलाया है
रताला से आए रमेश बोले- दिल्ली में किसान रोड रोककर बैठे हैं, उसी बारे में चर्चा के लिए बुलाया है

किसान बोले

  • सादवा से आए एक सिंह भूरिया ने बताया कि किसान सम्मेलन में शामिल होने आए हैं। यहां क्यों बुलाया गया है, इस बारे में नहीं पता। वहीं, दिल्ली में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन को लेकर कहा कि क्या पता, वहां क्या हो रहा है।
  • झाबुआ से आए हुकुम सिंह ने कहा कि हमें कहा गया था कि किसान सम्मेलन में चलना है। इसलिए आ गए। यहां पर क्या होगा नहीं, मालूम अब वे ही बताएंगे।
  • मानसिंह ने बताया कि किसान रैली में आए हैं। शिवराज ही ने किसानों के लिए अच्छा काम किया है। इसीलिए हमें यहां लेकर आए हैं। हम एक गाड़ी में 52 लोग आए हैं। सरकार सुविधा कर रही है, इसे बताए के लिए यहां लेकर आए हैं।
  • किसान सम्मेलन में आए रमेश ने बताया कि दिल्ली में क्या किसान रोड रोककर बैठे हैं। इसी संबंध में चर्चा के लिए करीब 40 लोग बस में सवार होकर यहां आए हैं।
  • मेघवाल से सम्मेलन में शामिल होने आए श्रीराम दशरथ ने बताया कि किसानों की जो मांग है, उसे लेकर यह सम्मेलन आयोजित किया गया है। हमारी मांग है कि खाद, यूरिया सही समय में नहीं मिलता, वह समय पर मिले। हम गांव से 7 लोग यहां आए हैं।
  • ठिकरी से आए मेहराम ने बताया कि उन्होंने यहां क्यों बुलाया है, यह नहीं पता। हमारी तो मांग है कि हमें खाद समय पर मिले। खाद नहीं मिलने से किसान परेशान है। दिल्ली में क्या हो रहा है हमें नहीं पता।
बुजुर्ग किसान ने कहा कि शिवराज ने किसानों के लिए अच्छा काम किया, इसीलिए लेकर आए हैं।
बुजुर्ग किसान ने कहा कि शिवराज ने किसानों के लिए अच्छा काम किया, इसीलिए लेकर आए हैं।
सदावा से आए किसान भूरिया ने कहा कि किसान सम्मेलन को सुनने आया हूं।
सदावा से आए किसान भूरिया ने कहा कि किसान सम्मेलन को सुनने आया हूं।
