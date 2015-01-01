पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भास्कर एक्सक्लूसिव:कालेधन का कम्प्यूटर बाबा: 10 लाख में खरीदी 27 लाख की जमीन, एक बार में 49 हजार से ज्यादा खाते में नहीं डाले

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सुपर कॉरिडोर पर 5 करोड़ की जमीन कब्जे से मुक्त
  • रेत माफिया से वसूली के सुराग मिले, कई शहरों में कब्जे के प्रमाण

कम्प्यूटर बाबा के खिलाफ रेत माफिया से वसूली के सुराग मिले हैं। प्रदेश के अन्य कई शहरों में कब्जे के भी प्रमाण मिले हैं। बाबा के नाम पर सांवेर के अजनोद में तीन हेक्टेयर जमीन की रजिस्ट्री और एक पासबुक भी मिली है। जांच से सामने आया है कि दोनों ही जगह बाबा ने काले धन का उपयोग किया, ताकि पासबुक में पैन नहीं देना पड़े।

हर बार 50 हजार से कम राशि यानी 49-49 हजार रु. जमा किए गए। अजनोद की गाइडलाइन से कीमत 27.69 लाख रु. थी, लेकिन बाबा ने जून-2009 में 10 लाख में खरीदी। इसके लिए फॉर्म-16 लगाकर आयकर दायरे में नहीं आने का प्रमाण भी लगा दिया। किसी शंकर नाम के व्यक्ति से खरीदी इस जमीन की की गाइडलाइन कीमत आज 75 लाख से ज्यादा है, बाजार मूल्य 2.50 करोड़ है।

खाते में कैश कोई और डाल रहा, एटीएम बाबा के पास है

यह खाता करीब एक साल पहले 1. 79 लाख रुपए से खुला था। बाबा इसका एटीएम उपयोग करते थे और इससे पांच-दस हजार रुपए की राशि कैश निकालते रहते थे। साथ ही गिफ्ट शॉप व अन्य दुकानों से छोटी खरीदी में भी इस खाते की राशि का उपयोग होता था। बीच-बीच में किसी ने इस खाते में 49-49 हजार करके निर्धारित समय पर राशि जमा कराई। फिलहाल खाते में करीब 25 हजार रुपए जमा हैं।

सुपर कॉरिडोर पर 5 करोड़ की जमीन कब्जे से मुक्त

कम्प्यूटर बाबा के कब्जे हटाने की मुहिम के दूसरे दिन प्रशासन ने सुपर कॉरिडोर पर करीब पांच करोड़ मूल्य की 20 हजार वर्गफीट जमीन मुक्त कराई। यहां दो कमरे और 1200 वर्गफीट पर निर्माण था। अब यहां सड़क बनाई जाएगी। इसके बाद टीम अंबिकापुरी एक्सटेंशन के देवी मंदिर पहुंची। यहां बाबा ने कब्जा कर भवन बना रखा था। इसे लेकर रहवासी संघ कई शिकायतें भी कर चुका है। प्रशासन ने आश्रम खाली कर रहवासी संघ को सौंप दिया।

