  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Blood soaked Operator, Throat And Hand Cut With Blade In The Bathroom Of Therapy Center Of Kalani Nagar

इंदौर की घटना:कालानी नगर के थैरेपी सेंटर के बाथरूम में खून से लथपथ मिली संचालिका, गला और हाथ ब्लेड से कटा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाथरूम में खून से लथपथ जख्मी हालत में मिली आरोमा थैरेपी सेंटर की संचालिका
  • आरोप- कंपनी का सीईओ और उसकी पत्नी प्राफिट के लिए परेशान कर रहे थे
  • काफी तनाव में आ चुकी थी युवती, परिजन बोले- हमले की आशंका

एरोड्रम थाना क्षेत्र के कालानी नगर में स्थित आरोमा थैरेपी सेंटर की संचालिका गुरुवार रात को अपने दफ्तर की बाथरूम में खून से लथपथ जख्मी हालत में मिली। जानकारी मिलने पर परिजन उसे एमवायएच ले गए, जहां उसकी हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। युवती ने एक महीने पहले ही पाटनीपुरा के एक दंपत्ति के ग्रुप से कालानी नगर में सेंटर खोला था।

परिजन का आरोप है तभी से सीईओ की पत्नी प्राफिट के लिए परेशान कर रही थी। हमेशा फोन लगाकर धमकाती थी। इससे वह काफी तनाव में आ चुकी थी। एरोड्रम पुलिस के अनुसार गोमा की फेल में रहने वाली 24 वर्षीय अर्चना पिता दुलीचंद वर्मा निवासी गोमा की फेल को जख्मी हालत में परिजन एमवायएच लेकर पहुंचे। वह बोल नहीं पा रही है। उसका गला और हाथ कटा हुआ है। हाथ पर ब्लेड के कई जख्म दिख रहे हैं।

हाथ पर ब्लेड के कई जख्म दिख रहे
हाथ पर ब्लेड के कई जख्म दिख रहे

युवती की बहन और भाई ने बताया कि उसने एक महीने पहले कालानी नगर में थैरेपी सेंटर खोला था। उसका संपर्क पाटनीपुरा में थैरेपी सेंटर संचालक शेखर मीणा और उसकी पत्नी पूजा गुप्ता से हुआ था। दोनों ने ही अर्चना को झांसे में लिया और लालच देकर सेंटर खुलवाया था। अभी सेंटर को ज्यादा वक्त नहीं हुआ,. लेकिन दोनें उसे धमकाने लगे थे। प्राफिट की मांग करते थे। बोले कि सेंटर खोलने में तीन लाख लगाए हैं, पैसा चाहिए। अर्चना ने कई बार समझाया कि अभी शुरुआत है इतनी जल्दी पैसा कैसे आएगा, लेकिन वे नहीं मान रहे थे। इससे अर्चना काफी तनाव में आ चुकी थी।

बताया जा रहा है कि हर दूसरे घंटे में उसे फोन लगाकर टार्चर किया जा रहा था। उसे घर वालों ने भी समझायास, लेकिन वह काफी तनाव ले चुकी थी। गुरुवार दोपहर को उसकी बहन भी सेंटर से घर आ गई थी। बाद में मैनेजर से घर वालो ने फोन लगाकर अर्चना के बारे में पूछा तो वह बोला कि काफी देर से निकल चुकी है। शंका होने पर परिजन वहां पहुंचे। बाहर से दरवाजा बंद दिखा। जब अंदर पहुंचे तो वह बाथरूम में खून से लथपथ मिली। उसे जख्मी हालत में तत्काल एमवाय़एच लेकर आए।

