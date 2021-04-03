पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Bridal Jewelery, Clothes And Two And A Half Lakh Rupees Were Burnt, A Short Circuit Caught Fire

शादी की तैयारी थी:दुल्हन के जेवर, कपड़े और ढाई लाख रुपए जले, शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
जिस फ्लैट में आग लगी, वह चौथी मंजिल पर है। - Dainik Bhaskar
जिस फ्लैट में आग लगी, वह चौथी मंजिल पर है।

कैट रोड स्थित टाउनशिप की मल्टी के चौथे माले के एक फ्लैट में बुधवार रात आग लग गई। दुल्हन का पूरा सामान जल गया। घर में शादी की तैयारियां चल रही थीं। वहां जेवर, कपड़े सहित नकदी भी थी। परिजन का कहना है कि आग में ढाई लाख रुपए भी जल गए।

आरोप है कि मल्टी में शॉर्ट सर्किट से आग लगी। फायर ब्रिगेड के अनुसार जिस फ्लैट में आग लगी, उसमें देवेंद्र शर्मा का परिवार किराए से रहता है। देवेंद्र पीथमपुर में एक कंपनी में मार्केटिंग का काम करते हैं। उन्होंने पुलिस को बताया कि उनकी छोटी बहन की शादी है।

रविवार को वे शादी के लिए जयपुर जाने वाले थे। बहन की शादी के लिए उन्होंने कपड़े, जेवर सहित अन्य सामान इकट्ठा किया था। घर में ढाई लाख नकद भी थे। वह रात को ड्यूटी से लौटे, उनकी पत्नी फ्लैट से नीचे कुछ सामान लेने गई, तभी अचानक आग लग गई।

