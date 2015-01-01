पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथ कटी लाश मिली:भाई ने कहा मरने से पहले फोन पर बताया-मुझे दो पुलिसकर्मियों सहित चार लोगों ने पीटकर पटरी पर फेंका

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • 70 हजार लूटे, दोनों हाथ कटे हुए थे, दोनों अंगूठों पर स्याही के निशान
  • शव की पहचान कबीटखेड़ी में रहने वाले 26 वर्षीय दीपक ओझा के रूप में हुई

(राघवेंद्र बाबा) फीनिक्स टाउनशिप के पास रेलवे ट्रैक पर सोमवार रात को एक युवक का शव मिला। उसके दोनों हाथ कटे हुए थे। दोनों अंगूठों पर स्याही के निशान थे। लसूड़िया पुलिस के अनुसार, शव की पहचान कबीटखेड़ी में रहने वाले 26 वर्षीय दीपक ओझा के रूप में हुई है। उसने छोटे भाई नीरज को आखिरी बार फोन लगाया था।

नीरज के मुताबिक, दीपक दोपहर में बॉम्बे हॉस्पिटल स्थित एक्सिस बैंक में 70 हजार रुपए निकालकर कहीं ट्रांसफर करने के लिए निकला था। काफी देर तक वह नहीं लौटा। फिर रात 7.45 बजे मुझे फोन आया। उसने कहा- मुझे बचा लो। मैं किसी रेलवे ट्रैक पर पड़ा हूं।

मुझे चार लोगों ने मारा है, उसमें दो पुलिस वाले भी थे। ₹70 हजार रुपए छीन लिए हैं और कई जगह दस्तखत करा लिए हैं। अब मैं उठने की स्थिति में नहीं हूं। वे चारो नशे में थे। मैं अब ज्यादा नहीं बोल पाऊंगा। इसलिए मैं अपनी लोकेशन भेज पा रहा हूं। छोटा भाई लोकेशन के आधार पर उसे ढूंढते हुए फीनिक्स टाउनशिप पहुंचे।

फोन पर उसकी धीरे-धीरे आवाज आ रही थी, जब हम ट्रैक पर पहुंचे। अचानक ट्रेन गुजरी और फिर आवाज खत्म हो गई। थोड़ी देर बाद देखा तो भाई कटा हुआ था। तत्काल पुलिस को फोन लगाया। उसके अकाउंट में पहले 17 से ₹18 लाख रुपए थे, लेकिन अचानक बैलेंस जीरो हो गया था। इसको लेकर उसने बैंक में और संबंधित कंपनियों पर क्लेम किया था। तीन-चार महीने से उसका केस चल रहा था। हो सकता है इसी क्लेम के चलते उसकी हत्या हुई हो।

