पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाड़ों का दंगल:बड़वानी के दशहरा मैदान में घूमने आया भीमा सिंघम से भिड़ा, जमकर चली जोर आजमाइश में सिंघम पर भीमा पड़ा भारी

बड़वानी23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मध्य प्रदेश के बड़वानी जिले में हर साल की तरह इस साल भी रविवार सुबह जिला मुख्यालय के दशहरा मैदान में पाड़ा (भैंसों) का दंगल हुआ। इस बाद दंगल का आयोजन तो नहीं किया गया था, लेकिन सजाकर परंपरा अनुसार पशुपालक पाड़ों को दशहरा मैदान घुमाने लेकर आए। जहां पर भीमा और सिंघम एक-दूसरे को देखकर भिड़ गए। काफी देर जोर आजमाइश के बाद भीमा ने सिंघम पर विजय पा ली। पशुपालकों की माने तो दीपावली के अगले दिन पड़वा पर पाड़ों को लड़ाने की परंपरा कई सालों ने चली आ रही है। पशुपालक पशुओं को सजा कर शहर में घुमाते हुए दशहरा मैदान पहुंचते हैं और फिर यहां पर दंगल का आयोजन होता है। हालांकि इस बार कोरोना के कारण कोई आयोजन नहीं हुआ।

क्षेत्र में दीपावली का पर्व शनिवार को धूमधाम से मनाया गया। विशेषकर बच्चों ने रात में जमकर आतिशबाजी की और खूब पटाखे फोड़े। दिवाली के अगले दिन पड़वा पर भी परंपरा को निभाया गया। सुबह गांवों में गोवर्धन की पूजा की गई। इस दिन निमाड़ में पालतू पशुओं की विशेष पूजा भी होती है। बड़वानी शहर के भारूड़ मोहल्ले में पड़वा के दिन पशुधन की पूजा की गई। उन्हें सजाधजा कर दशहरा मैदान तक लाया गया। यहां पर जमकर आतिशबाजी की गई।

पाड़ों की लड़ाई होती देख कुछ लोग वहां आ गए।
पाड़ों की लड़ाई होती देख कुछ लोग वहां आ गए।

धनगर समाज के पूर्व युवा संगठन जिला अध्यक्ष विजय यादव ने बताया कि पड़वा के दिन पशुपालक अपने पशुधन की पूजा करते हैं। सुबह उन्हें अच्छे से सजाकर क्षेत्र में घुमाते हुए दशहरा मैदान पहुंचते हैं। इस बार कोरोना के कारण किसी प्रकार का आयाेजन नहीं किया गया। सुबह पशुपालक राजाराम अपने पाड़े सिंघम और विनाेद अपने पाड़े भीमा को सजाकर दशहरा मैदान घुमाने पहुंचे थे। यहां पर जैसे ही सिंघम और भीमा ने एक-दूसरे को देखा दाेनों एक-दूसरे से भिड़ गए। काफी देर तक जोर आजमाइश के बाद भीमा सिंघम पर भारी पड़ गया। यादव के अनुसार यह परंपरा 100 से भी ज्यादा समय से चली आ रही है। दो तीन साल पहले इसकी प्रतियोगिता भी हुई थी। इस बाद ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है।

हर महीने कम से कम 1000 रुपए अलग से खर्च
पशुपालक याेगेश ने बताया कि करीब 10 साल से पाड़ों को पाल रहे हैं। दंगल में उतरने वाले पाड़ों को पूरे साल तैयारी में लगे रहते हैं। इसे दूध, अंड़े, बिस्किट सहित अन्य प्रोटीन वस्तुएं खिलाते हैं। प्रतिदिन की करीब 1000 से 1500 रुपए की खुराक होती है। इसे तैयार करने के लिए हमने करीब 30 हजार रुपए स्पेशल खुराक में खर्च किए हैं। पाड़े की खिलाई-पिलाई से लेकर नहलाने तक सबकुछ टाइम से होता है।

यहां भी होता है पाड़ों का दंगल
यूरोप सांड की लड़ाई के लिए मशहूर है। बुल फाइट के लिए स्पेन और फ्रांस दुनियाभर में जाने जाते हैं। अमेरिका और तंजानिया में भी ये लड़ाई परंपरागत रूप से कराई जाती है। भारत के तमिलनाडु में भी इसकी परंपरा है। मालवा निमाड़ में बुरहानपुर, बड़वानी, उज्जैन सहित कुछ अन्य जिलों में भी पाड़ों का दंगल होता है। लेकिन कोरोना के कारण इस बार इस आयोजन को ज्यादातर जगहों पर टाल दिया गया। बड़वानी में भी इसे बहुत ही छोटे रूप में मनाया गया।

क्या है कानून और कितनी सजा
पशुओं को लड़ाने पर पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम की धारा 11 की उपधारा (1) की उपधारा (ड़) के भाग दो के तहत कार्रवाई का प्रावधान है। इस कानून का उल्लंघन होने पर पहली बार अपराध करने वाले को 10 से 50 रु. तक जुर्माना तथा इसके बाद तीन साल में फिर यही अपराध करने पर 25 से 100 रु. तक जुर्माना या 3 साल की कैद या दोनों सजा दी जा सकती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लोगों को सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो रही, पिछले साल की तुलना में 15% खराब हुई हवा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था से जुड़ने का प्रस्ताव मिल सकता है। इस मौके को हाथ से ना जाने दे। इसके साथ अपने स्वयं के कार्यों के प्रति भी जागरूक रहें। और अपनी योजनाओं को गोपनीय तरीके से क्रियान्वि...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें