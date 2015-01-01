पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

इंदौर:बुलेट चालक युवती ने एक्टिवा सवार युवक को टक्कर मारी, विरोध किया तो साथी के साथ मिलकर युवती ने जमकर पीटा

इंदौर18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विजय नगर पुलिस ने बुलेट चालक युवती के खिलाफ केस दर्ज कर लिया है।

फुड लैंड चौराहे पर बुलेट सवार एक युवती ने एक्टिवा सवार युवक को टक्कर मार दी। युवक ने उससे देखकर गाड़ी चलाने को कहा तो युवती और उसके दोस्त ने उसे पीट दिया।

विजय नगर पुलिस ने स्कीम नंबर 74 डीएच 3 में रहने वाले नितिन पिता गिरजेश सिंह चौहान की रिपोर्ट पर बुलेट सवार युवती के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। नितिन ने बताया कि वह फुड लैंड चौराहे से अपनी एक्टिवा से जा रहा था। तभी बुलेट चालक युवती ने लापरवाही पूर्वक गाड़ी चलाते हुए उसे टक्कर मार दी।

युवती के साथ उसका दोस्त बैठा हुआ था। टक्कर लगने के बाद खुद को संभालते हुए नितिन ने विरोध स्वरूप युवती को कहा कि गाड़ी देखकर नहीं चला सकते हो क्या। इस पर युवती ने उसे गालियां दी और फिर दोनों ने मिलकर उसे पीट दिया। साथ ही धमकाते हुए चले गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयाचिका पर लगातार तीसरे दिन होगी सुनवाई, विशेषाधिकार हनन मामले में गिरफ्तारी पर रोक - महाराष्ट्र - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें