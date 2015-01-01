पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर जू:रालामंडल के आसपास की जमीनों में दफन है जू को हटाने की कवायद की जड

इंदौर12 मिनट पहले
इंदौर जू जिसे हटाने की चल रही कवायद
  • बायपास पर लगी नायता मुंडला, सनावदिया, बिहाडिया, में कॉलोनी बनाने के लिए नहीं लेना होगी अनुमति
  • पूर्व पर्यावरण मंत्री सज्जनसिंह वर्मा ने लगाए आरोप, जमीनों के जादू के लिए शहर से छिनना चाहते हैं चिड़ियाघर की सुविधा

इंदौर जू को वर्तमान जगह से हटाकर रालामंडल अभ्यारण में शिफ्ट करने के पीछे बायपास के दोनों और मौजूद 5 से ज्यादा गांवों की जमीन का खेल है। रालामंडल अभ्यारण से लगाकर रालामंडल, सनावदिया, बिहाडिया, नायता मुंडला, उमरिया आदि मौजूद हैं। चूंकी रालामंडल एक नोटिफाइड अभ्यारण हैं, ऐसे में इसके 10 किलोमीटर के हिस्से में किसी भी तरह के निर्माण के लिए वन विभाग की एनओसी की जरूरत होती है, जिसके कारण बायपास के इस हिस्से में कोई निर्माण नहीं हो पाता है। इस राह को आसान कराने के लिए ही यहां पर चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट कराने की तैयारी है, क्योंकि चिड़ियाघर शिफ्ट होने पर ये अभ्यारण नहीं रह जाएगा। ऐसे में उसके आसपास किसी तरह के निर्माण की बाध्यता भी खत्म हो जाएगी। इंदौर के चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने की मंत्री विजय शाह की ख्वाहिश को लेकर ये आरोप लगाए हैं, पूर्व पर्यावरण मंत्री सज्जनसिंह वर्मा ने।

पूर्व मंत्री वर्मा के मुताबिक चिड़ियाघर के आसपास के क्षेत्र में निर्माण की अनुमति देने में किसी तरह की कोई तकलीफ नहीं है। जबकि अभ्यारण के आसपास अनुमति देने पर बाद में उलझने के डर से ही शहर से एक साथ दो-दो सौगात छीनने की कोशिश की जा रही है। इंदौर शहर के बीच से जू के हटने से शहरवासियों को परेशानी तो होगी, साथ ही शहर के पास में मौजूद अभ्यारण भी इंदौर से चला जाएगा।

प्रस्तावित है 100 मीटर में अनुमति देना

1989 में बने रालामंडल अभ्यारण को वैसे तो केंद्र सरकार ने जब अभ्यारण के तौर पर अनुमति दी थी, उस समय से ही इस पर अभ्यारण नियम लागू हो गए थे। इन नियमों के मुताबिक इनके 10 किलोमीटर के हिस्से में किसी तरह का निर्माण खनन प्रतिबंधित है। लेकिन वन विभाग द्वारा इसमें परिवर्तन कराने की कोशिश की जा रही है। वन विभाग ने इसके लिए एक प्रस्ताव बनाया है, जिसमें इसकी बाउंड्री के100 मीटर बाद से ही अनुमति दी जा सकती है। हालांकि इस पर अभी तक कोई फैसला नहीं हुआ है, लेकिन इसे ही आधार मानकर रालामंडल, नायता मुंडला, बिहाड़िया आदि गांवों में अनुमति दी जा रही है।

जमीनों के भाव

रालामंडल अभ्यारण के आसपास के गांवों में जमीनों के भाव काफी ज्यादा हैं। बाजार भाव के हिसाब से रालामंडल से लगे हुए आवासीय गांव मुंडला नायता की जमीनों का बाजार भाव 8600 रुपए वर्गमीटर है, वहीं गाइड लाइन में यहां का भाव 4500 रुपए वर्गमीटर है। इसी तरह से पास में लगे बिहाडिया और सनावदिया गांव की

गाइड लाइन के हिसाब से जमीनों की कीमत 3600 रुपए और 1500 रुपए वर्गमीटर है, जबकि बाजार में यहां की जमीनों की कीमत 3700 रुपए से ज्यादा है। इसी तरह से रालामंडल गांव की जमीनों की बाजार भाव से कीमत 8500 रुपए वर्गमीटर तक है, जबकि गाइडलाइन के मुताबिक यहां जमीनों के भाव 4 हजार रुपए तक हैं। यहां गाइडलाइन के भाव इसलिए नहीं बढ़ पा रहे हैं क्योंकि अभ्यारण के पास में होने के कारण जमीनों को विकसित नहीं किया जा पा रहा है। उसमें बार-बार कई आपत्तियां आती हैं।

