पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Bus Coming From Nagpur To Indore Betul Spoiled, Passengers Had To Spend The Night On The Road

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापरवाह बस संचालक:नागपुर से इंदौर आ रही बस बैतूल में खराब, यात्रियों को सड़क पर गुजारनी पड़ी रात

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
देर रात से सुबह तक बस में महिलाए और बच्चे रास्ते में मदद का इंतजार करते हुए - Dainik Bhaskar
देर रात से सुबह तक बस में महिलाए और बच्चे रास्ते में मदद का इंतजार करते हुए

नागपुर से इंदौर आ रही ट्रेवल्स की बस बैतूल के पास खराब हो गई। ड्रायवर और कंडक्टर बस छोड़ कर भाग गए। इसके बाद यात्रियों को पूरी रात सड़क पर गुजारना पड़ी। उनका आरोप है कि ट्रेवल्स संचालक ने फोन नहीं उठाए और कोई मदद भी नहीं की।

यात्रियों के अनुसार हंस ट्रेवल्स की बस सोमवार शाम सात बजे नागपुर से इंदौर के लिए निकली थी। बस में करीब 35 से अधिक यात्री सवार थे। रात करीब पौने 12 बजे बैतूल से 20 किलोमीटर पहले अचानक बस बंद हो गई। पहले हमें लगा कुछ मामूली दिक्कत होगी। अधिकांश यात्री तो उस समय नींद में ही थे। इसी बीच ड्राइवर- कंडक्टर ने आपस में बात की और वे हमें कुछ देर में पार्ट्स लेकर आने का कह कर जाने लगे। हम लोगों ने उनसे खराबी का कारण पूछा तो उन्होंने बताया कि बस का फिल्टर खराब हो गया है। इस कारण बस बंद हो गई है। हम कुछ देर में उसे लेकर आते हैं लेकिन वे लोग आए ही नहीं। रात भर हम लोग इंतजार करते रहे। बीच रास्ते में खड़ी बस से कोई दूसरा वाहन आकर न टकरा जाएं। इस डर से हमें सड़क पर रात गुजारनी पड़ी।

पुलिस को भी फोन लगाया तो डॉयल 100 सुबह आई। वहीं ट्रेवल्स के हेल्पलाइन नंबर पर सैकड़ों कॉल किए, लेकिन वहां किसी ने फोन ही नहीं उठाया। सुबह नौ बजे तक हम लोग बैतूल के पास ही थे। जबकि सुबह सात बजे बस को इंदौर पहुंच जाना था। मामले में हंस ट्रेवल्स के संचालक अरुण गुप्ता से संपर्क करने का प्रयास किया गया लेकिन उनसे संपर्क नहीं हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें

Sponsored By

Astral Pipes
भारतभारत329-10 286-10 (85.5)
VSलाइव
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड134-10 164-10 (54.2)
भारत ने इंग्लैंड को 317 रनों से हराया
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंदेश का आपदा मॉडल तो बेहतर; कोऑर्डिनेशन में कमी, एटीट्यूड और कमजोर आकलन के चलते होता है ज्यादा नुकसान - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें