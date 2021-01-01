पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बुजुर्गों से अमानवीय हरकत:4 दिन में हुए सिर्फ 4 के बयान; दो से तीन दिन बाद जांच रिपोर्ट उच्च अधिकारियों तक पहुंचेगी

इंदौर
इस प्रकार से वृद्धा को डंपर में बिठाया जा रहा था। - Dainik Bhaskar
इस प्रकार से वृद्धा को डंपर में बिठाया जा रहा था।

बुजुर्गों के साथ हुई अमानवीय हरकत के बाद मामले की जांच तो शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन मामले को ठंडा करने में इंदौर नगर निगम के अधिकारी कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। 4 दिन बाद भी यह जवाब नहीं मिल पाया है कि आखिर किसके आदेश के बाद बुजुर्गों को शिप्रा छोड़ा गया था। जांच अधिकारी ने कहा कि हमने जांच शुरू कर दी है। मामले से जुड़े हुए सभी लोगों के बयान लिए जा रहे हैं। अब तक चार-पांच लोगों से बात हुई है। दो से तीन दिन में जांच पूरी कर रिपोर्ट सम्मिट कर दी जाएगी।

यह है मामला

29 जनवरी को निगमकर्मी डंपर में डालकर 10 से 12 बुजुर्गों को शिप्रा छोड़ने पहुंच गए थे। यहां बुजुर्गाें के साथ अमानवीय हरकत देख ग्रामीणों ने विरोध किया तब उन्हें डंपर में बिठाकर वापस इंदौर भेज दिया। ग्रामीणों ने पूरे घटनाक्रम का वीडियाे बनाकर वायरल कर दिया। मामला सामने आने के बाद निगम ने उपायुक्त प्रताप सिंह को निलंबित कर दिया है जबकि दो कर्मचारियों की सेवा समाप्त कर दी है।

यह कहा था बर्खास्त कर्मचारियों ने...

बृजेश लश्करी ने कहा था कि 2012 से नगर निगम के आश्रय स्थल के हेड ऑफिस में तैनात हूं। घटना वाले दिन ही उन्हें ऑफिस से फील्ड पर बुलाया गया था। जैसा हमें ऊपर से आदेश मिला हमने वैसा ही किया।वहीं, बर्खास्त रैन बसेरे के सुपरवाइजर विश्वास वाजपेयी बताया था कि सबसे पहले व्हाइट चर्च से रामू, उसकी मां और एक अन्य वृद्धा को जीप में बैठाकर एमवाय अस्पताल भेजा गया था। इसके बाद रामू की उपायुक्त प्रताप सिंह सोलंकी से बात हुई। वह कभी देवास तो कभी शिप्रा जाने का कह रहा था। इस पर उपायुक्त प्रताप सिंह सोलंकी ने रामू, उसकी मां, बुजुर्ग महिला सहित छह लोगों को एक साथ शिप्रा के बाहर छोड़ आने का कहा था। वहां हंगामा और वीडियो बनने के बाद कर्मचारी वापस लाने लगे। रास्ते में उन्हें स्टार चौराहे पर उतारा फिर कुछ को रोबोट चौराहे के पास छोड़कर तीन को टीबी अस्पताल के पास रैन बसेरे लाया गया था

