शास्त्री ब्रिज पर हिट एंड रन:सफाई कर रही महिलाओं को कार ने मारी टक्कर, एक को 100 फीट तक घसीटा, मौत

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटना के बाद एकत्रित महिलाएं
  • चार महिलाओं ने भागकर बचाई जान
  • मौके पर कार छोड़कर भागे तीनों युवक नशे में धुत थे

शास्त्री ब्रिज पर सोमवार आधी रात हिट एंड रन की घटना सामने आई। अंधाधुंध गति से कार दौड़ाते आए चालक ने पहले फुटपाथ के पास सफाई कर रही महिलाओं को टक्कर मारी। एक महिला को 100 फीट तक घसीटते हुए ले गया। फिर डिवाइडर से टकराया। जब कार पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई तो उसमें सवार चालक सहित तीनों युवक भाग गए।

सेंट्रल कोतवाली सीएसपी बीपीएस परिहार के अनुसार हादसा सोमवार रात 1.15 बजे शास्त्री ब्रिज पर हुआ। कार (एमपी 09 सीके 0185) के चालक ने टक्कर मारकर लसूडिया मोरी में रहने वाली 40 वर्षीय सकुन बाई पति देवराम की जान ले ली। पुलिस ने कार जब्त कर आरोपी की तलाश शुरू की है।

जिस कार ने टक्कर मारी वह नैनोद के ओमप्रकाश यादव के नाम पर है

पुलिस ने कार को डायल-100 की जीप के पीछे बांध कर थाने पहुंचाया। देर रात तक कार वालों का कहीं पता नहीं चला। आरटीओ रिकॉर्ड के अनुसार कार मॉर्डन डेंटल कॉलेज नैनोद में रहने वाले ओमप्रकाश यादव पिता किशन यादव के नाम पर रजिस्टर्ड हैं। पुलिस आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है।

हम लोग सफाई कर रहे थे, पीछे से तेज रफ्तार कार आई और चपेट में ले लिया

प्रत्यक्षदर्शी सुजान बाई ने बताया कि रोज की तरह 8-10 कर्मचारी शास्त्री ब्रिज के गांधी हॉल की तरफ वाले हिस्से की सफाई कर रही थीं, तभी पीछे से कार आई। उसमें तीन युवक सवार थे। तीनों ने शराब पी रखी थी। पहले उन्होंने फुटपाथ की तरफ टक्कर मारी, जिसमें सबसे पीछे सफाई कर रही सकुन बाई को चपेट में लिया। फिर उसे घसीटते हुए कार सीधे हाथ की तरफ डिवाइडर में घुसी। टक्कर की आवाज सुनकर वे और अन्य महिलाएं फुटपाथ की तरफ भागी, इसलिए बच गईं।

फिर कार सकुन बाई को घसीटते हुए उल्टे हाथ की तरफ फुटपाथ पर आई। यहां टकराकर कार रुक गई। इसके बाद तीनों युवक कार से निकले। उनके पैर लड़खड़ा रहे थे। हम लोग संभल पाते इसके पहले वे कार छोड़कर भाग गए। इसी दौरान राहगीरों महिला को घायल देखकर पुलिस को सूचना दी। पुलिस पहुंची और सकुन बाई को अस्पताल ले गई, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

