बाणगंगा पुलिस की कार्रवाई:बच्चों को चॉकलेट, कुरकुरे बांटकर सिलावट को वोट देने की अपील करने वाले पूर्व पार्षद सहित 5 लोगों पर केस

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
बाणगंगा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कालिंदी गोल्ड कॉलोनी में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सांवेर के भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट को वोट देने के लिए लोगों से अपील करते हुए ग्लव्स व सैनिटाइजर बांट रहे थे। उन्होंने बच्चों को चॉकलेट और कुरकुरे बांटे।

यह जानकारी मिलने पर कांग्रेस नेता चिंटू चौकसे ने आपत्ति ली। बाणगंगा पुलिस ने जांच करने के बाद पूर्व पार्षद राजेंद्र राठौर, सुरजीत सिंह वालिया, मनोज यादव, प्रदीप द्विवेदी और समीर खान के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया। वहीं कनाड़िया पुलिस ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर दुष्प्रचार करने वाले अकाउंटधारी विजेंद्र नामक युवक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

