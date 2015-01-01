पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:12 करोड़ के लोन घोटाले में राजपाल परिवार पर केस दर्ज

इंदौर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  ईओडब्ल्यू की कार्रवाई; परिवार ने कहा- देंगे चुनौती

12 करोड़ के बैंक लोन घोटाले के आरोप में आर्थिक अपराध अन्वेषण प्रकोष्ठ (ईओडब्ल्यू) ने राजपाल ऑटोलिंक के डायरेक्टर्स के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है। भारतीय स्टेट बैंक ने डायरेक्टर्स के खिलाफ गलत तरीके से लोन लेकर हड़पने की शिकायत की थी। वहीं डायरेक्टर्स का कहना है यह मामला नेशनल कंपनी लाॅ ट्रिब्यूनल में चल रहा है। बैंक को वहां अपना पक्ष रखना है। इसके बावजूद केस दर्ज किया गया। एक ही मामले की दो जगह जांच कैसे हो सकती है। 12 करोड़ के लोन घोटाले में ईओडब्ल्यू एसपी धनंजय शाह के निर्देश पर की गई जांच के बाद जांच अधिकारी डीएसपी अजय जैन ने कहा- राजपाल ऑटोलिंक प्रालि के डायरेक्टर महेंद्र राजपाल, नीता राजपाल, सुमित राजपाल ने बैंक की ईडीएसएफ योजना के तहत 12 करोड़ की लोन लिमिट हासिल की थी। इसके बाद डायरेक्टर्स ने रतलाम में गैलेक्सी व्हीकल्स के नाम से एक फर्म में निवेश करना बताया। फर्जी दस्तावेज दिखाकर कंपनी का दिवाला निकलना बताकर लोन चुकाने से इनकार कर दिया गया। इस पर सभी के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया गया।

बैंक ने तथ्य छुपाकर केस दर्ज कराया, केस पहले से विचाराधीन

महेंद्र राजपाल के मुताबिक बैंक ने यह तथ्य छुपाया कि ईओडब्ल्यू से काफी पहले से केस लाॅ ट्रिब्यूनल में चल रहा है। हाई कोर्ट में भी केस विचाराधीन है। ईओडब्ल्यू का केस पूरी तरह निराधार है। इस एफआईआर को भी हाई कोर्ट में चुनौती दी जाएगी।

