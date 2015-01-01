पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संजय ठाकरे हत्याकांड:फिर से करेंगे केस स्टडी, दोषी पुलिस वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई : आईजी

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
भास्कर ने आईजी से पूछे छह सवाल
संजय ठाकरे हत्याकांड में जिला व सत्र न्यायालय ने 10 में से 9 आरोपियों को बरी कर दिया। अपर सत्र न्यायाधीश विवेक सक्सेना ने फैसले में कहा कि पुलिस की जांच और चालान में कई खामियां हैं। आदेश की प्रति आईजी को भेजी जाती है, ताकि वे आगे की कार्रवाई कर सकें।

हत्याकांड में पुलिस की विफलता पर भास्कर ने आईजी योगेश देशमुख से सवाल पूछे। उन्होंने कहा- पूरे केस की नए सिरे से जांच होगी। मामले में जो भी पुलिसकर्मी दोषी साबित होगा, उस पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

भास्कर के सवाल- पुलिस के मुख्य गवाह ही पलट गए, कैसे?

1. जिन प्रत्यक्षदर्शियों को पुलिस सबसे अहम मान रही थी, वे ही कोर्ट में पलट गए। इन्हीं की गवाही से केस कमजोर हुआ। पुलिस ने तैयारी क्यों नहीं की? 2. ठाकरे का मोबाइल जब्त किया गया, पर मालखाने पहुंचाने में प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं की। पुलिस ने जब्ती रसीद क्यों नहीं लगाई? जब्त रिवॉल्वर से ही गोली मारी, यह कैसे साबित न कर सके? 3. पुलिस ने ठाकरे का मोबाइल जब्त किया, लेकिन कॉल डिटेल कोर्ट में पेश नहीं की। आखिरी समय में किससे बात की, यह कोर्ट में क्यों नहीं बता सके?

4. जब्त मोबाइल फोन संजय ठाकरे का था, इसके संबंध में भी कोई प्रमाण पेश क्यों नहीं कर सकी पुलिस? 5. पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी फुटेज, जिनमें संजय आता-जाता दिखा। उसका पीछा करता कोई दिखे, वे कोर्ट में क्यों पेश नहीं किए? 6. संजय ने किशोर के खिलाफ कोई केस या शिकायत की थी, यह क्यों नहीं बता पाए? कौन से निर्माण बगैर नक्शे, बगैर अनुमति के बनाए गए थे, उनकी जानकारी क्यों न दे सके?

आरोपियों का बरी होना चिंता का विषय

संजय ठाकरे हत्याकांड में 10 में से 9 आरोपियों का बरी होना चिंता का विषय है। जैसे ही निर्णय की कॉपी मिलेगी, नए सिरे से पूरे केस की स्टडी करेंगे। संबंधित जांच अधिकारियों को बुलाकर उनसे पूछताछ करेंगे। जांच और कोर्ट में पेश सबूत व गवाह में क्या खामियां रही, जिससे आरोपी बरी हुए, इसमें जो भी लूप होल होंगे, उसकी जांच के बाद संबंधितों पर एक्शन लेंगे।

मुख्य गवाह का पलट जाना चिंता का विषय है। मोबाइल जब्ती की प्रक्रिया पूरी नहीं करना, ठाकरे की कॉल डिटेल तक कोर्ट में पेश न कर पाना अफसरों की चूक है। केस की जांच से जुड़े हर अफसर, कर्मचारी को तलब कर एक-एक बिंदु पर जवाब मांगा जाएगा कि कैसे इतने संगीन अपराध की जांच कमजोर तरीके से की गई।

-जैसा आईजी योगेश देशमुख ने भास्कर को बताया।

