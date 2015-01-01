पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में लूट की गजब की प्लानिंग:व्यापारी के कंधे पर हाथ रख रोका, महिला ने गाड़ी की चाबी छीनी, 2 साथियों ने बाताें में उलझाया, महिला से मिली चाबी से तीसरा डिक्की से 4 लाख ले गया

इंदौर24 मिनट पहले
एक्टिवा की डिक्की से बैग लेकर भागते हुए बदमाश सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गया।

इंदौर के सेंट्रल कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र में एक स्क्रैप व्यापारी से लूट का मामला सामने आया है। लुटेरे उसे बातों में उलझाकर स्कूटर की डिक्की से 4 लाख रुपए उड़ा ले गए। पुलिस ने सीसीटीवी चेक किए तो पूरे गिरोह में करीब आधा दर्जन लोगों के शामिल होने की बात सामने आई। लूट में जिन वाहनों का लुटेरों ने इस्तेमाल उसमें लगी नंबर प्लेट फर्जी हैं। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

पहले महिला ने चलती गाड़ी में कंधा थपथपाकर रोका, फिर विवाद कर गाड़ी की चाबी ले गई पुलिस के अनुसार स्क्रैप व्यापारी प्रवीण बरमोटा के साथ लूट की वारदात हुई है। घटना 5 नंबवर को रात सवा 8 बजे के करीब की है। व्यापारी अपनी एक्टिवा से रीगल चौराहे के पास स्थित फिल्म सिटी कॉलोनी पहुंचा था। यहां पर उसने बिजनेस के आपने साथ ही सवा लाख रुपए लिए। उसे कुछ लोगों को पेमेंट करना था, इसलिए वह घर से भी ढाई लाख रुपए लेकर आया था। इसके अलावा 25-30 हजार रुपए उसके पास पहले से रखे हुए थे। साथी से रुपए लेने के बाद उसने सभी रुपयों को एक साथ रखा और बैग को एक्टिवा की डिक्की में रखकर वहां से एमओजी लाइन की ओर निकल गया।

गैंग के दो लोग स्कूटी से आए और व्यापारी को बातों में उलझाया।

उसने बताया कि पालिका प्लाजा के पहले जैसे ही वह मोड़ पर पहुंचा तो पीछे चल रहे एक बाइक सवार ने, जिसमें पीछे एक महिला भी बैठी थी, ने पीछे से मेरे कंधे को थपथपाया। मैं उसकी ओर मुड़ा तो उसने कहा कि किस प्रकार से गाड़ी चला रहे हो। हम अभी गिरते-गिरते बच गए। गाड़ी साइड में लगाओ। इस पर उसने पालिका प्लाजा के सामने गाड़ी लगा दी। उसके रुकते ही महिला गाड़ी से उतरी और उससे विवाद करने लगी। विवाद करते हुए उसने एक्टिवा की चाबी भी उसके हाथ से खींच ली। काफी देर विवाद के बाद वह बाइक में बैठी और वहां से रवाना हो गई। चाबी नहीं होने पर व्यापारी ने अपने बेटे को कॉल किया और दूसरी चाबी लेकर आने को कहा।

व्यापारी नहीं पर खड़ा होकर बेटे के आने का इंतजार करने लगा। इसी स्कूटर सवार दो लोग उसके पास आए। इसमें से एक स्कूटर पर बैठा रहा, जबकि दूसरा उसके पास आ गया। उसने पूछा क्या हो गया। इसके बाद उसने व्यापारी को बातों में उलझा लिया। मौका देखकर उनके तीसरे साथी ने महिला द्वारा लेकर गई चाबी से एक्टिवा की डिक्की खोली और रुपयों से भरा बैग लेकर रवाना हो गया। उसके जाते ही स्कूटर सवार भी वहां से रवाना हो गए। जब बेटा चाबी लेकर पहुंचा तो बैग चोरी का पता चला।

पुलिस का कहना है कि दो लोग हादसे का बहाना बनाकर चाबी लेकर चले गए, इसके बाद दो लोग उसे बातों में उलझा रहते रहे। एक डिक्की खोलकर रुपए लेकर चला गया। इस पूरे गिरोह में करीब आधा दर्जन लोग मिले होने की संभावना है। पुलिस के अनुसार यह सब फुटेज में साफ नजर आ रहा है। गाड़ी के नंबर फर्जी हैं। हम चेक कर रहे हैं तो कार का नंबर दिखा रहा है। हम फुटेज को खंगाल रहे हैं। फिल्म सिटी में थोड़ा अंधेरा रहता है। अब तक कोई प्रत्यक्षदर्शी भी अभी सामने नहीं आया है।

