पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Celebrations Begin In BJP, Activists Arrived In Large Numbers, Tulsi Silavat Handled Front, Guddu Did Not Reach Stadium Even After Two Hours

तस्वीरों में सांवेर काउंटिंग:भाजपा में जश्न शुरू, बड़ी संख्या में पहुंचे कार्यकर्ता, तुलसी सिलावट ने संभाला मोर्चा, गुड्‌डू दो घंटे बाद भी स्टेडियम नहीं पहुंचे

इंदौर14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
गिनती पूरी होने के पहले ही सिलावट को जीत की बधाई देते पोस्टर लगे।

मप्र की सबसे हाॅट सीट सांवेर में अपनी जीत पक्की मानकर चल रही भाजपा में पहले राउंड ने परिणामों ने ही जाेश भर दिया। पहले राउंड में 3 हजार की लीड मिलते ही भाजपाइयों ने जश्न मनाना शुरू कर दिया। हालांकि मतगणना के पहले ही चौराहों पर तुलसी सिलावट को जीत की बधाई देते पोस्टर नजर आने लगे थे। भाजपा प्रत्याशी सिलावट जहां सुबह से ही स्टेडियम में डटे हुए हैं। वहीं, कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू साढ़े 10 बजे तक भी मतगणना स्थल नहीं पहुंचे। गुड्डू ही नहीं कांग्रेस का कोई भी बड़ा नेता सुबह स्टेडियम में नजर नहीं आया।

पहले राउंड के बाद ही भाजपाई पार्टी का झंडा लिए जश्न मनाने लगे।
पहले राउंड के बाद ही भाजपाई पार्टी का झंडा लिए जश्न मनाने लगे।

सिलावट की घर पर पत्नी ने उतारी आरती फिर पहुंचे स्टेडियम
सांवेर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट ने सुबह पत्नी के साथ भगवान गणेश के दर्शन किए। पंडितों ने मंत्रोच्चार के साथ पूजन करवाया। हाथों में कमल का फूल लिए सिलावट की पत्नी ने आरती उतारी। घर से निकलने के पहले कलश लिए खड़ी कन्याओं का भी पूजन किया।

पत्नी ने आरती उतारकर सिलावट को घर से विदा किया।
पत्नी ने आरती उतारकर सिलावट को घर से विदा किया।

एक नजर सांवेर सीट पर

  • 2 लाख 10 हजार 707 वोटों की गिनती होना है।
  • 1 लाख 12 हजार 586 पुरुष वोट हैं।
  • 98 हजार 121 महिला वोट हैं।
  • 28 राउंड गिनती।
  • 15 मिनट लगेंगे हर राउंड में।
  • 14 ईवीएम के वोट गिने जाएंगे हर राउंड में।
  • 380 कुल मतदान केंद्र हैं।
  • 13 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में। एक नोटा के भी वोट गिने जाएंगे।
सुबह सभी प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट के समक्ष स्ट्रांग रूप खोला गया।
सुबह सभी प्रत्याशियों के एजेंट के समक्ष स्ट्रांग रूप खोला गया।
भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष सुबह ही स्टेडियम पहुंच गए।
भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष सुबह ही स्टेडियम पहुंच गए।
भाजपा नेता राजेश सोनकर भी स्टेडियम में मौजूद।
भाजपा नेता राजेश सोनकर भी स्टेडियम में मौजूद।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट सुबह से ही मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद हैं।
भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट सुबह से ही मतगणना स्थल पर मौजूद हैं।
सुबह सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्रों की गिनती हुई।
सुबह सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्रों की गिनती हुई।
सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे से ईवीएम की गिनती शुरू हुई।
सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे से ईवीएम की गिनती शुरू हुई।
एक बार में 14 ईवीएम से गिनती हो रही है।
एक बार में 14 ईवीएम से गिनती हो रही है।
सिलावट लगातार मतगणना स्थल पर घूम रहे हैं।
सिलावट लगातार मतगणना स्थल पर घूम रहे हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें