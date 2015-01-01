पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छलके आंसू:एमवायएच से चोरी बच्चा परिजन को सौंपा, गोद में आते ही मां ने माथा चूमा

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
सुबह 5 बजे जन्म हुआ और शाम को गायब हो गया था मासूम।

एमवायएच से 10 दिन पहले चोरी हुए बच्चे को मंगलवार को पुलिस ने कागजी कार्रवाई पूरी करने के बाद एमवायएच अधीक्षक की मौजूदगी में उसकी मां और पिता को सौंप दिया। मेडिकली ट्रीटमेंट पूरा होने के बाद बच्चे को डॉक्टरों ने पूरी तरह स्वस्थ बताया और जैसे ही उसकी मां रानी की गोद में दिया तो उसके फिर से आंसू छलक गए।

संयोगितागंज टीआई राजीव त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि दस दिन पूर्व एमवायएच से चोरी हुए बच्चे को पुलिस कार्रवाई पूरी कर मंगलवार को मेडिकली स्वस्थ बताए जाने के बाद उसकी मां के हवाले किया है। इस दौरान एमवाय अस्पताल के अधिक्षक पीएस ठाकुर भी उपस्थित रहे थे। बच्चा पुरी तरह से स्वस्थ है। हमने उसके व माता-पिता के डीएनए सैंपल भी लेकर भोपाल लैब भेजा है। अब पुलिस की ओर से हमारी सारी कार्रवाई पूरी हो चुकी है। इसके अलावा हमारी टीमें बच्चा चुराने वाली महिला की तलाश में लगी हैं। जल्द ही महिला तक भी हम पहुंचेंगे। पूरे मामले में महिला को लेकर डीआईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र भी खुद थाने जाकर कई बार समीक्षा कर चुके हैं।

नर्स और सुरक्षाकर्मियों को देंगे नोटिस : वहीं जांच समिति ने रिपोर्ट एमवाय प्रशासन को सौंप दी है। घटना के 9 दिन बाद अब नर्स और सुरक्षाकर्मियों को नोटिस दिए जाएंगे। बच्चा और प्रसूता दोनों अस्पताल में ही भर्ती हैं। बच्चे की डीएनए जांच रिपोर्ट का इंतजार किया जा रहा है। मां को भी पहली मंजिल स्थित महिला वार्ड में रखा गया है।

