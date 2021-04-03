पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Cinemas Can Run At Full Capacity In Madhya Pradesh Indore; Guidelines Released By Administration

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर में अब नई गाइड लाइन:100% क्षमता से खुल सकेंगे सिनेमाघर, मेला, जनसभा, धार्मिक आयोजनों के लिए SDM की परमिशन जरूरी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह द्वारा जारी नई गाइड लाइन को तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया गया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह द्वारा जारी नई गाइड लाइन को तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया गया है।

देशभर के सिनेमाघर 1 फरवरी से 100% दर्शक क्षमता के साथ चलने सहित अन्य आयोजनों में मिली छूट के बाद इंदौर प्रशासन ने भी संशोधित गाइड लाइन जारी कर दी। हालांकि अभी भी कंटेनमेंट जोन में कुछ पाबंदियां रहेंगी। वहीं, आयोजन और मेले में अनुमति के बाद कोराेना गाइड लाइन का पालन करना जरूरी होगा। कलेक्टर ने जिले के सभी एसडीएम को आदेश का कड़ाई से पालन सुनिश्चित कराने के निर्देश दिए हैं।

नई गाइड लाइन में यह सब

  • कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह द्वारा जारी गाइड लाइन के अनुसार जिले में केवल कन्टेनमेंट जोन में सामाजिक/धार्मिक/मनोरंजन/सांस्कृतिक/जन-सभाएं आयोजित नहीं की जा सकेंगी।
  • कन्टेनमेंट जोन के बाहर खुले मैदान में अथवा बंद हॉल में कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क, सामाजिक दूरी और थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की व्यवस्था के पालन करना जरूरी होगा।
  • सामाजिक/धार्मिक/मनोरंजन/सांस्कृतिक/जन-सभाएं संबंधित क्षेत्र के एसडीएम से अनुमति प्राप्त करने के बाद ही आयोजित की जा सकेगी।
  • मेले आदि एसडीएम से अनुमति प्राप्त करने के पश्चात आयोजित किए जा सकेंगे।
  • सिनेमा हॉल एवं थियेटर पूर्ण क्षमता पर चल सकेंगे साथ ही सिनेमा हॉल/थियेटर संचालकों को भारत सरकार द्वारा जारी किए गए मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया (एसओपी) का पालन करना अनिवार्य रहेगा।
  • आदेश का उल्लंघन करने पर संबंधित के विरुद्ध धारा-188 के तहत कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में FIR के बावजूद एक्टिविस्ट ग्रेटा थनबर्ग किसानों के साथ, बोलीं- कोई नफरत या धमकी इसे बदल नहीं सकती - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के वरिष्ठ व्यक्तियों के साथ कुछ समय अवश्य व्यतीत करें। उनका आशीर्वाद व सहयोग आपके लिए भाग्योदय दायक रहेगा। तथा आपके योजनाबद्ध तथा डिसिप्लिन तरीके से कार्य करने की प्रणाली से कई कार्य सुचार...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें