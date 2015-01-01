पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जू का शहर निकाला:बैठक में नहीं आए प्रस्ताव रखने वाले मंत्री विजय शाह , प्रमुख सचि प्रेजेंटेशन देखने के बाद वर्तमान व्यवस्थाओं से खुश

इंदौर3 मिनट पहले
इंदौर जू जिसे शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी की जा रही है
  • चिडियाघर को लेकर फैसला मंत्रालय स्तर पर करने का कहकर टाल दिया फैसला
  • रालामंडल को विकसीत करने के लिए दे गए अफसरों को निर्देश

इंदौर जू को शहर निकाला देने के बारे में तैयारी कर रहे मंत्री विजय शाह गुरुवार को इसके लिए होने वाली बैठक में खुद ही नहीं पहुंचे। मंत्री के नहीं आने के चलते रालामंडल में बैठक हुई। इस बैठक में मंत्री के बजाए वन विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अशोक वर्णवाल मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने ही इंदौर जू की वर्तमान व्यवस्थाओं के साथ ही रालामंडल को लेकर निर्देश जरूर जारी किए। वन मंत्री विजय शाह 4 साल पहले इंदौर के डीएफओ रहे वीके वर्मा के प्रस्ताव के आधार पर चिड़ियाघर को रालामंडल में शिफ्ट करवाना चाहते हैं। उनके मुताबिक चिड़ियाघर शहर के बीच में है, जिससे जानवरों को भी तकलीफ होती है। वहीं यहां जानवरों के लिए जगह कम है और रालामंडल में इसको लेकर काफी जगह मिल जाएगी। इसके चलते बुधवार को आनन-फानन में तैयारियां की गई थी। संभागायुक्त की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक भी बुधवार शाम को हुई थी, जिसमें नगर निगम के अधिकारियों सहित कलेक्टर ओर वन विभाग के अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे। इसमें चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने संबंधी तैयारियों को लेकर बात की गई थी। हालांकि मंत्री की इच्छा के चलते की जा रही इस तैयारी को लेकर विधायक और पूर्व महापौर मालिनी गौड़ ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया था। पूर्व महापौर के साथ ही अन्य लोगों ने भी इस बारे में खबर मिलते ही इसका विरोध मंत्री को दर्ज कराना शुरू कर दिया था। वहीं लगातार इसका विरोध होने के चलते गुरूवार दोपहर में होने वाली बैठक जिसकी अध्यक्षता खुद मंत्री विजय शाह को करनी थी वो ही बैठक में नहीं आए। वहीं बैठक के लिए इंदौर आए वन विभाग के प्रमुख सचिव अशोक वर्णवाल जरूर बैठक में शामिल हुए। उनके सामने इंदौर चिड़ियाघर की वर्तमान स्थिति और जानवरों को दी जा रही सुविधाओं को प्रेजेंटेशन के जरिए रखा गया। इसके साथ ही इंदौर जू को लेकर सेंट्रल जू अथॉरिटी की मान्यता और अन्य दस्तावेजों की जानकारी भी रखी गई। वहीं वन विभाग की ओर से भी रालामंडल की स्थिति के बारे में पूरी जानकारी रखी। सभी तथ्यों को देखने के साथ ही पीएस फारेस्ट वर्णवाल ने वैसे तो भी चुपी साधे रखी हालांकि उन्होंने चिड़ियाघर की शिफ्टिंग को लेकर सिर्फ इतना ही कहा कि मंत्रालय में इसको लेकर बात रखेंगे। वहीं बताया जा रहा है कि चिड़ियाघर शिफ्टिंग के इस फैसले को लेकर शुरु हुए विरोध के बाद अब इस प्रस्ताव को फिलहाल स्थगित कर दिया गया है।‌‌

नगर निगम ने किया था विरोध

जिस चिट्‌ठी के आधार पर जू को शिफ्ट करने की तैयारी की जा रही है, उसको लेकर नगर निगम पहले भी विरोध दर्ज करवा चुका है। 2016 में मुख्यमंत्री शिवराजसिंह चौहान ने प्रदेश में मौजूद जू के विकास को लेकर हुई बैठक ली थी। इसमें उन्होंने इंदौर, सागर, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर और रायसेन के चिड़ियाघर में वाइल्ड लाइफ सफारी तैयार करने की योजना बनाने के लिए कहा था। लेकिन इसकी आड़ में तत्कालीन डीएफओ वीके वर्मा ने सरकार ओर सेंट्रल जू अथॉरटी को चिट्‌ठी लिखी थी। जिसमें इंदौर चिड़ियाघर में जानवरों की लगातार बढ़ती संख्या को देखते हुए उसे देव गुराड़िया, रालामंडल या कामठिया शिफ्ट करने के लिए कहा गया था। इस प्रस्ताव के बाद सीजेडए ने चिड़ियाघर की शिफ्टिंग की बात मानकर अपने सारे प्रोजेक्ट रोक दिए थे। वहीं जब इसकी सूचना नगर निगम को मिली तो निगम के स्तर पर इसका विरोध किया गया। नगर निगम ने सरकार के स्तर पर इसका विरोध कर इस प्रस्ताव को रुकवा दिया था। मौजूदा कलेक्टर जो उस समय नगर निगम आयुक्त थे मनीष सिंह ने वनविभाग को चिट्‌ठी जारी की थी जिसमें चिड़ियाघर को लेकर की गई भविष्य की तैयारियों का ब्यौरा था जिसमें चिड़ियाघर के लिए बनाया गया 2035 तक का मास्टर प्लान भी शामिल था। इस सबके चलते उस समय सीजेडए ने चिड़ियाघर की मान्यता 2019 तक के लिए बढ़ा दी थी। नगर निगम ने भविष्य में इसकी संभावनाओं को उस समय ही खत्म करने के लिए एक प्रस्ताव भी निगम परिषद में स्वीकृत किया था।

रालामंडल का विकास करने के लिए कह गए पीएस

वहीं बैठक के लिए आए प्रमुख सचिव वन वर्णवाल ने चिड़ियाघर को लेकर तो कुछ नहीं कहा, लेकिन वनविभाग के अफसरों को रालामंडल को विकसित करने के लिए जरूर निर्देश दे गए। उन्होंने वन विभाग के डीएफओ को रालामंडल में सफारी बनाने, केंटीन तैयार करने, सड़कों को चौड़ा करने, वर्तमान गेट को और चौड़ा करने सहित चारों ओर की फेसिंग जहां से टूटी हो उसे ठीक कराने के लिए जरूर निर्देश दिए।

2008 में भी बनी थी स्थिति

इसके पहले 2008 में भी इंदौर चिड़ियाघर को शिफ्ट करने की स्थिति बनी थी। उस समय तो इंदौर चिड़ियाघर की अव्यवस्थाओं को लेकर सीजेडए ही नाराज था। जानवरों की मौत और चिड़ियाघर मास्टर प्लान के लागू करने में हो रही देरी से नाराज सीजेडए ने चिड़ियाघर चलाने वाले इंदौर नगर निगम को चिट्‌ठी लिखकर साफ कहा था कि यदि 15 दिनों में चिड़ियाघर की व्यवस्थाओं में परिवर्तन नहीं किया गया तो जू से सारे जानवरों को हटा दिए जाएंगें। जिसके बाद तत्कालीन निगमायुक्त सीबी सिंह ने तुरंत ही चिड़ियाघर के प्रबंधन में ही बदलाव कर दिया था। साथ ही चिड़ियाघर के विकास का काम भी तेज करवा दिया था। जिसके बाद सीजेडए ने अपना फैसला बदला था।

