अभियान:सरस्वती के स्टॉप डैम के आसपास होगी सफाई

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सरस्वती नदी के स्टॉप डैम के आसपास सफाई के लिए अलग से टीम लगाई जाएगी। निगमायुक्त प्रतिभा पाल ने मंगलवार सुबह अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी के साथ बिजलपुर तालाब व बिजलपुर में बने 7 एमएलडी क्षमता के सीवरेज ट्रीटमेंट प्लांट का निरीक्षण किया। शिवसिटी, बिजलपुर, गमले वाली पुलिया, राऊ, कैट रोड, परमाणु नगर, सहकार नगर, दुर्गा नगर, दत्त नगर, गमले वाली पुलिया का सीवरेज आता है, जो साफ होगा।

