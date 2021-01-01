पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ी सर्दी:इंदौर समेत 8 जिलों में कोल्ड डे; प्रदेश में मौसम के तीन रंग उत्तर में काेहरा, पूर्व में मावठा तो पश्चिम में कड़ाके की ठंड

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश में कड़ाके की ठंड जारी है। इस बीच मौसम ने भी तीन रंग दिखाए। इंदौर समेत पश्चिमी मप्र में ऐसी ठंड पड़ी कि 8 जिलों में कोल्ड डे रहा। ग्वालियर, खजुराहो समेत उत्तरी हिस्से में काेहरा छाया। वहीं, छिंदवाड़ा, सिवनी बालाघाट समेत पूर्वी मप्र में मावठा बरसा। इंदौर में अधिकतम तापमान गुरुवार के 23.6 के मुकाबले 0.6 डिग्री घटकर 22.6 डिग्री रहा। यह सामान्य से 6 डिग्री कम है। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी कमी आई। बुधवार रात पारा 7.9 डिग्री था, जो गुरुवार रात और घटकर 7.2 डिग्री रिकाॅर्ड हुआ। यह सामान्य से 4 डिग्री कम है।

ऐसे मौसम की तीन वजह
1. महाराष्ट्र के पास साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन हाेने के कारण पूर्वी मप्र में बारिश हुई।
2. वेस्टर्न डिस्टरबेंस के कारण दिल्ली समेत उत्तर भारत में हुई बारिश के चलते नमी अाई ताे काेहरा छाया।
3. उत्तर से सूखी व सर्द हवा अाने से पश्चिम में ठंड बढ़ी।

आज भी ऐसी ही ठंड के आसार
मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक शनिवार काे भी प्रदेश के ज्यादातर इलाकों में ऐसी ही ठंड पड़ने की संभावना है। इसकी वजह यह है कि उत्तर से सूखी व सर्द हवा के आने का सिलसिला नहीं थमेगा।

