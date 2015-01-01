पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Collector Issued Orders At 2 O'clock; Many Stations Do Not Know Till Evening, People Wandered Throughout The Day For Acknowledgment.

कोरोना, कानून और शादी:कलेक्टर ने 2 बजे जारी किए आदेश; कई थानों पर शाम तक पता नहीं, पावती के लिए लोग दिनभर लगाते रहे फेरे

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • खरीदारी और पत्रिका बांटना छोड़कर दफ्तर-दफ्तर भटकते रहे
  • पुलिसवालों ने कहाः हमें कुछ पता ही नहीं, पहले कलेक्टोरेट जाओ

(राघवेंद्र बाबू) सोमवार दोपहर 2 बजे बाद कलेक्टर ने आदेश जारी कर दिया कि शादी की परमिशन सिर्फ थाने की पावती पर मिलेगी, लेकिन शाम तक पुलिस को खबर ही नहीं थी। देर रात तक लोग थानों पर भटकते रहे, लेकिन पुलिसकर्मी बोले हमें कोई आदेश नहीं मिले हैं। पहले कलेक्टोरेट ही जाना पड़ेगा। इस पर लोगों ने कहा कि क्या पुलिस और प्रशासन के बीच इतना भी तालमेल नहीं है।

1. पांच घंटे तक भटके, थाने पर कहा आदेश नहीं आए, नहीं मिली परमिशन
रामानंद नगर के नयन वर्मा शाम 4 बजे पावती लेने चंदन नगर थाने पहुंचे। पुलिसकर्मी बोले यह तो एसडीएम का काम है। हम कोई परमिशन नहीं देते हैं। उन्होंने बताया भी कलेक्टर ने थाने से पावती लेने का आदेश दिया है, लेकिन पुलिस ने एक नहीं सुनी। रात 9 बजे तक पावती नहीं मिली। 25 को बहन की शादी है।

2. शादी की तैयारी छोड़कर तीन दिन से चक्कर लगा रहा हूं साहब...
भागीरथपुरा के विजय कुश्वाह परदेशीपुरा सीएसपी के पास पहुंचे। बोले मेरे पिताजी नहीं है। जैसे-तैसे बहन का रिश्ता तय हुआ है। 25 को शादी है। तैयारी छोड़ तीन दिन से चक्कर लगा रहा हूं। पहले बाणगंगा थाने गया तो कहा सीएसपी के पास जाओ। वहां से कलेक्टोरेट भेजा। आखिरकार थाने से पावती मिली।

3. 8 दिन से चक्कर लगा रहा हूं, आदेश के बाद भी मुश्किल से मिली अनुमति
अहिल्या पल्टन के गज्जू सेन। मल्हारगंज थाने पहुंचे तो कहा एसडीएम परमिशन देंगे। वहां से फिर थाने भेजा तब पावती मिली। गज्जू ने बताया 8 दिन पहले कलेक्टोरेट भी गया था कहा अभी शादी की परमिशन नहीं दे रहे हैं। मेेरे पिता नहीं हैं। घर की जिम्मेदारी मेरे कंधों पर है। जैसे-तैसे छोटी बहन की शादी कर रहा हूं।

4. दिनभर लाइन में लगा शाम को मिली पावती
विकास गुप्ता। इंदौर के बाहर से आया हूं। मेरे छोटे भाई विशाल की शादी राठौर धर्मशाला में 25 को है। सुबह 7 बजे से पत्नी के साथ दौड़ रहा हूं। छत्रीपुरा थाने में कलेक्टर के आदेश का बताया तब साइन हुए।

कारोबारी बोले- बाजार रात 9 बजे तक खोलने दें, कलेक्टर ने कहा- दस दिन बाद करेंगे विचार

इंदौर| मास्क जागरूकता के लिए रेसीडेंसी में सोमवार को सांसद शंकर लालवानी की मौजूदगी में कारोबारी संगठनों और धर्मगुरुओं की बैठक हुई। अपोलो व्यापारिक संगठन के सचिव सुनील व अन्य व्यापारियों ने बाजार रात 9 बजे खुला रखने की अनुमति मांगी।

इस पर कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा हालात बेहतर होने पर 10 दिन बाद विचार करेंगे। इल्वा ट्रस्ट चेयरमैन इशाक चौधरी ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन नहीं लगाया जाना चाहिए, इस पर सांसद लालवानी ने कहा कि वह सीएम पहले ही कह चुके हैं कि लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा। कलेक्टर ने मास्क नहीं लगाने वालों को चेताते हुए कहा कि वह मास्क नहीं लगाकर हीरो बनने का काम नहीं करें। इस पर सख्ती होगी किसी को बुरा लगे तो लगे।

