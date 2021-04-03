पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जमानत पर बहस:कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी की जमानत याचिका सुनवाई आज, हाईकोर्ट से जमानत याचिका खारिज होने के बाद किया था SC का रुख

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की है - Dainik Bhaskar
कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में जमानत के लिए याचिका दायर की है

हाईकोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ ने कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी की जमानत याचिका खारिज होने के बाद मुनव्वर ने अपनी जमानत के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर रुख कर लिया है। एक कॉमेडी शो में मुनव्वर फारुकी ने हिंदू देवी-देवताओं और केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह समेत दूसरे नेताओं पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी की थी, जिस कारण उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया था। पिछले 1 महीने से कॉमेडियन मुनव्वर फारुकी केंद्रीय जेल में बंद हैं। जमानत के लिए उन्होंने इंदौर जिला कोर्ट और हाईकोर्ट में आवेदन दिया था. लेकिन दोनों ही कोर्ट में उनकी जमानत याचिका खारिज कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद अब मुनव्वर फारुकी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट की ओर रुख किया है। इस मामले में मुनव्वर फारूकी के अधिवक्ता विवेक तंखा, अंशुमन श्रीवास्तव ने कई तरह के तर्क कोर्ट के सामने रखे, उन्होंने कहा कि मुनव्वर फारूकी द्वारा इस तरह की अभद्र टिप्पणी इंदौर में नहीं की गई थी। हाईकोर्ट से जमानत याचिका खारिज होने के बाद अब उन्होंने SC का रुख किया है।

क्या हुआ था कोर्ट में 25 जनवरी को

25 जनवरी को फारूकी की ओर से राज्यसभा सदस्य व सीनियर एडवोकेट विवेक तन्खा ने पैरवी की थी। शासन व आपत्तिकर्ता की ओर से कहा गया था कि फारूकी धार्मिक भावनाओं को आहत करने का आदतन आरोपी है। अन्य राज्यों में उसके खिलाफ इस तरह के केस चल रहे हैं। मामला बहुत गंभीर है। जिस थाने में केस दर्ज हुआ है, वहां पर कई लोग आकर आवेदन कर चुके हैं कि फारूकी की हरकत से उनकी धार्मिक भावनाओं को ठेस पहुंची है। वहीं, फारूकी की ओर से कहा गया कि लोगों की धार्मिक आस्था को ठेस पहुंचाने का कोई इरादा नहीं था। मुनव्वर सभी धर्मों का बहुत सम्मान करता है। न्यायिक हिरासत में उसे काफी वक्त हो चुका है। पुलिस की जांच और ट्रायल में काफी वक्त लगेगा। उसे जमानत का लाभ दिया जाना चाहिए। कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद फैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था।

जमानत खारिज करते हुए यह कहा कोर्ट ने

काेर्ट ने कहा कि भाईचारे और सदभावना का प्रचार-प्रसार करना हर नागरिक का संवैंधानिक अधिकार है। साथ ही संविधान के अनुच्छेद 15 ए के तहत कोर्ट ने यह कहते जमानत खारिज कर दी गई कि अभिव्यक्ति की आजादी के नाम पर कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी भी प्रकार की धार्मिक भावना को भड़काने वाली अनर्गल और अशोभनीय टिप्पणी नहीं करे। देश में रहने वाला कोई भी व्यक्ति किसी भी धर्म के विरुद्ध बातें ना करे। हमारा देश सुंदर देश है; धर्म, भाषा, संस्कृति, भौगोलिक स्‍थल आदि के कारण, वैश्विक स्तर पर यह विविधताओं के बीच सह-अस्तित्व का उदाहरण है, कानून के शासन के सिद्धांतों द्वारा शासित एक कल्याणकारी समाज में सभी नागरिकों के बीच पारस्परिक सम्मान, आस्था और विश्वास सह-अस्तित्व के बुनियादी सिद्धांत हैं। यह राज्य की जिम्मेदारी है कि नकारात्मक विचार, दुष्प्रचार करने वालों को रोका जाए। आपसी भाईचारा, मेलजोल इस तरह की नकारात्मकता से प्रदूषित ना हो।

यह है मामला

नए साल पर 56 दुकान स्थित मुनरो कैफे में गुजरात के विवादित स्टेंडअप काॅमेडियन मुन्नवर फारूकी को बुलाया गया था। इसकी जानकारी मिलते ही हिंदू संगठन के नेता उसकी यू-ट्यूब पर जारी धार्मिक भावनाएं भड़काने और हिंदू धर्म पर की गई काॅमेडी को देखते हुए टिकट लेकर शो में शामिल हुए थे। इस शो में स्टैंडअप काॅमेडी के लिए प्रियम ने ही शहर के आराध्य देव के बारे में विवादित काॅमेडी शुरू कर दी। जैसे ही शो शुरू हुआ हिंदू संगठन हिंद रक्षक के नेताओं ने काॅमेडियन मुन्नवर ​​​​​​सहित ​सभी काॅमेडियन को वहीं पीट दिया और थाने ले आए। जिसके बाद सभी को जेल भेज दिया गया।

